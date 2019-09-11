Three Maine cultural institutions will be getting a total of about $700,000 in federal grants to help with various improvement projects, the office of Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced Wednesday.

The federal Institute of Museum and Library Services’ Museums for America program is awarding the grants to the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Brunswick, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay and William A. Farnsworth Library and Art Museum in Rockland, according to a press release from Pingree’s office.

The Bowdoin museum will get $239,344 to help fund a project to improve storage and access of physical and digital collections, while the Farnsworth will get $215,139 to help expand and enhance its Arts-in-Education program, which works with rural midcoast Maine schools. The botanical gardens will be awarded $249,975 to help build a “learning hub” where visitors can access information about plants or garden topics, as well as a new nature place space and improvements to the garden’s entrance.

The Museums for America Program is aimed at helping museums serve the general public. Pingree, D-1st District, who is co-chair of the bi-partisan Congressional Arts Caucus, said in the release that federal investment in the arts has been important in Maine over the years.

“In my lifetime, I’ve watched communities like Rockland transform into national arts and culture destinations. Federal investment is a big part of that,” Pingree said in the statement. “Every dollar we dedicate to making our arts scene more vibrant results in more cultural tourism for Maine.”

