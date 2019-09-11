SCARBOROUGH – Two 18-year-olds from Westbrook and Windham and a 17-year-old from Windham were arrested Tuesday in connection with the July 2 vandalism at Scarborough High School’s turf field, Scarborough police said.

Robert Maynard of Westbrook was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, driving to endanger and violation of condition of release. Griffin MacVane of Windham was charged with aggravated criminal mischief and driving to endanger, according to Scarborough police.

The 17-year-old was issued a juvenile summons in connection with the incident.

The vandalism, caused by someone driving on the field, resulted in about $2,500 damages, officials said.

