YARMOUTH — The Yarmouth Historical Society, along with the Village Improvement Society, will offer a talk and walk at the Yarmouth Baptist Cemetery with historian Ron Romano at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The event is free and open to the public and will begin at the Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St. Romano is a local cemetery historian and author of two cemetery-themed books and multiple papers on stonecutters and gravestones.

On Sept. 17, the Yarmouth History Center will hold a presentation with art historian Sarah Jane Wallace. She will speak on the various WPA post office murals in Maine that were painted during the Great Depression. This event, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Yarmouth History Center is free for historical society members and $5 for the general public. Wallace will explore the rich, but often overlooked, history of these wall paintings.

Call 846-6259 for more information about either upcoming program.

