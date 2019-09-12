LITCHFIELD — A 22-year old Clinton man was killed in a logging accident on Monday evening, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland said the victim, Brady Thomas Martin, was cutting down a tree on a wood lot half a mile off the Ferrin Road around 6 p.m. on Monday evening and was killed when the tree fell on top of him.

State Police were dispatched to the scene when the witness working with Martin phoned for help.

The state medical examiner was unable to be reached for comment regarding the cause or time of death.

According to Martin’s obituary, he died “doing what he loved.”

“After high school, Brady worked in the woods, building a logging and excavating business, which was his passion,” the obituary said.

Also in the obituary were details about Martin’s love for sports and the outdoors.

“Brady participated in football at Lawrence High School … Brady also loved to play hockey,” the obituary said. “Brady loved to work but when he had free time he loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his family and his dog, Diesel.”

Following Martin’s death, Flood Brothers Farm, LLC, of Clinton, established The Brady Martin Memorial Fund. The fund is intended to honor Martin’s memory with an annual Thanksgiving food drive for the local school districts and community. Donations can be sent to The Brady Martin Memorial Fund, c/o Tim Martin, P.O. Box 277, Waterville, ME 04903.

Martin is survived by his parents, two sisters, four grandparents, four great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and girlfriend.

A celebration of life is scheduled to be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Saturday at Blessed Hope Church in Waterville followed by a reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

