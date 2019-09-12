GIRLS

1. Bonny Eagle: The defending Class A state champion Scots are seeking their sixth title in eight years. Senior Emma Abbott and sophomores Delaney Hesler, Hannah Stevens and Emmaline Pendleton return from the top seven. Senior Emma Noonan, junior Ella Dunne and freshman Gwen Catalano will compete for the fifth scoring position.

2. Camden Hills: Senior Grace Iltis, who earned all-New England honors as a sophomore, is back after missing last fall because of injury. The defending Class A North champion also returns five of its top six: senior Miranda Dunton, juniors Claire Wyman, Phoebe Root and Rose O’Brien and sophomore Elsie Hildreth. Freshman Zoe O’Brien is also in the mix.

3. Yarmouth: The Clippers are hoping their odd-year Class B state title run continues after winning in 2015 and 2017. Seniors Sadie Cowles and Jane Fulton and juniors Maddie Marston, Natalie Teare and Anna Thornton return from the top seven and will be bolstered by senior Lindsey Smith and juniors Mary Psyhogeos and Addison Hounchell.

4. Falmouth: No team in the state can match the 1-2 punch of juniors Sofie Matson and Karley Piers. Junior Eva Clement, once fully recovered from a lacrosse injury, and sophomore Viviana Griffin round out the top four. Competing for the fifth spot are senior Molly McDermott, sophomore Lila Findlay and freshmen Teagan Barry and Abby Murdick.

5. Cape Elizabeth: It’s been 10 years since the Capers won the last of three straight Class B state titles but they could challenge Yarmouth and defending champ Ellsworth. Junior Lila Gaudrault is the reigning individual champion. Freshmen Charlotte DeGeorge and Lydia Branson join senior Genevieve Depke, junior Zoe Evans and sophomores Eva Morris and Marcella Hesser to provide depth.

BOYS

1. Scarborough: Considering that four of the top 20 finishers in Class A last fall are back in the Red Storm lineup, Scarborough is favored to repeat as state champion. Seniors Connor and Tristram Coffin, junior Erik LoSacco and sophomore Zach Barry are the top quartet. Senior Justin Castaldo, junior Ben Cassellius, sophomores Bryce Beeler and William Pulvino and freshman Adam Bendetson will compete for the fifth spot.

2. York: The Wildcats ended a 70-year title drought last fall with a Class B state championship and appear ready to repeat. Seniors Eli Hulstrom, Brady Harrod and Josiah Mackaman and sophomore Joe Neal return from Top 30 finishes and juniors Alex Hames and Cavin McNamara weren’t far behind. Junior Gabe Sarno (from soccer) and sophomore Hunter Pruett will contribute as well.

3. Lincoln Academy: After winning Class B in 2017, LA came up six points short to York last fall. Six returning seniors lead the way: Jarrett Gulden, Jojo Martin, Benji Pugh, Kaleb Brackley-Prouty, Cameron Nelson and Braxton Farrin. Classmate Sam True, the Class B racewalk champ in outdoor track, is back from injury. Sophomores Sullivan Anderson and Nate True and freshman Vernon Smith are also in the mix.

4. Mt. Ararat: It’s been 25 years since the Eagles won a boys’ state title in cross country, but they boast the best runner in Maine (senior Lisandro Berry-Gaviria) and a strong backing quartet made up of senior Lucas Bergeron, juniors Jace Hollenbach (who came over from soccer), Nate Cohen and Andrew Chamberland and sophomore Grady Satterfield. Parker Libby should be a solid seventh runner.

5. Brunswick: The Dragons return four of their top five runners from a squad that placed fourth in Class A after winning the North regional meet. Senior Will Shaughnessy leads the way with classmate Andrew Chingos, juniors Tyler Patterson and Aiden Simmons and sophomore Joey Valliere providing support. An influx of nine freshmen, with Eli Palmer at the forefront, lend depth.

