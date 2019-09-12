SCARBOROUGH — Biddeford’s field hockey team learned how to win big games a year ago en route to a state title.

This fall, the defending Class A champions are using those lessons to survive an early season gauntlet.

Two days after rallying from two goals down to beat Cheverus as time expired, Biddeford visited perennial power Scarborough and again had to scratch and claw to remain unbeaten.

It took nearly 45 minutes for the Tigers to score, but they finally did so, courtesy of Brooklyn Goff, and held off the Red Storm for 1-0 win Thursday evening.

Biddeford made it three straight victories to start the season.

“Returning the majority of our starters from last year, they have that poise you need,” Biddeford Coach Caitlin Tremberth said of her players. “They know what works and what doesn’t work. They’re so intense.”

Biddeford dominated the first 20 minutes, but after an early opportunity deflected off the post, Scarborough goalie Abby Roy made four saves and the Tigers weren’t able to convert any of their six penalty corners.

The Red Storm generated some chances late in the half, but Jillian Cote had a shot saved by Biddeford goalie Abby Nadeau.

As the game approached the midway point of the second half, it became evident that one goal might be enough. And it was the Tigers who got it.

Out of a timeout, Abby Allen weaved through the Scarborough defense and sent a shot on goal. The ball was batted around in front before Goff steered it into the cage and with 15:31 remaining.

“It was frustrating that we weren’t able to score (earlier), but we just needed to take a deep breath and realize that we would get it in the net,” Goff said. “Abby shot it in the circle, it got to me, and I shot it on net. It hit the corner, and that’s what we’ve been aiming for.”

The Red Storm earned three corners after that, but all of them were broken up by the Tigers’ defense as Biddeford ran out the clock and extended its unbeaten streak to 19 games.

“We just had to be persistent,” said Tremberth, a Scarborough graduate. “There’s a lot of pride on this team.”

Scarborough (2-1) was outshot 7-2 and only took three corners to the Tigers’ eight, but Roy made six saves and the Red Storm battled hard throughout.

“Not letting (Biddeford) score early was a great confidence boost for all of us,” said Red Storm Coach Kerry Mariello. “I trust that the defense is where it needs to be. Now we need to just develop the offense. We had our opportunities.

“To have this game to grow off is great. I’m glad we got to see (Biddeford) early and know what we’ll have to be later on.”

