Jeremy E. Dunlap, 41, County Way, Portland, on July 15 on charges of probation hold-officer and domestic violence assault, on Little Falls Road.

James S. Gilman, 69, Montgomery Road, Windham, on July 21 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), at Hannaford.

Benjamin J. Larkin, 39, Mallard Drive, Limerick, on July 19 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo), on Main Street.

Timothy E. Hansen, 37, Gray Road, Gorham, on July 22 on charges of violating condition of release and violating protective order, in Gorham.

