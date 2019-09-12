Arrests
Jeremy E. Dunlap, 41, County Way, Portland, on July 15 on charges of probation hold-officer and domestic violence assault, on Little Falls Road.
James S. Gilman, 69, Montgomery Road, Windham, on July 21 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), at Hannaford.
Benjamin J. Larkin, 39, Mallard Drive, Limerick, on July 19 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo), on Main Street.
Timothy E. Hansen, 37, Gray Road, Gorham, on July 22 on charges of violating condition of release and violating protective order, in Gorham.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat: Sept. 12
-
American Journal
We Love Sales: Sept. 12
-
American Journal
Politics & Other Mistakes: Dream park
-
American Journal
Here’s Something: Maine, the way Baxter intended
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Notes: Aug. 26-Sept. 8