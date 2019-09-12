As a mother of two and a Back Cove neighborhood resident, I trust Spencer Thibodeau to be not only a great mayor, but also a role model for my sons.

They recently attended a City Council meeting, and soon afterward Spencer took the time to drop by to answer questions about how local government works and how they can make a difference.

Spencer’s ability to connect with the kids had a profound effect on their perception of who can and should be able to serve in public office. I want a mayor who shows up and meets people where they are. Spencer will be that mayor.

When I cast my vote for Spencer in November, I am voting for a future of possibility and potential for my kids. Join me in supporting Spencer on Nov. 5.

Gayl Anglin

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: