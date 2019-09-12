As a mother of two and a Back Cove neighborhood resident, I trust Spencer Thibodeau to be not only a great mayor, but also a role model for my sons.

They recently attended a City Council meeting, and soon afterward Spencer took the time to drop by to answer questions about how local government works and how they can make a difference.

Spencer’s ability to connect with the kids had a profound effect on their perception of who can and should be able to serve in public office. I want a mayor who shows up and meets people where they are. Spencer will be that mayor.

When I cast my vote for Spencer in November, I am voting for a future of possibility and potential for my kids. Join me in supporting Spencer on Nov. 5.

Gayl Anglin

Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles