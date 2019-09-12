Lincoln Peirce, the creator of the “Big Nate” comic strip, spoke in front of a sold-out crowd at One Longfellow Square Tuesday about his love for “Peanuts,” his career as a cartoonist and the inspiration for some of his characters.
Peirce was interviewed by the Portland Press Herald’s digital director and resident comics fan Chad Gilley for the newspaper’s event series MaineVoices Live.
“Big Nate,” which has appeared in about 400 newspapers in the U.S. for almost 30 years, is about a rebellious sixth-grader, his single dad and his friends in a fictional town in Maine. Peirce has been drawing the strip since 1991, focusing on the indignities and absurdities of middle-school life for kids, parents and teachers.
Peirce previously worked as a storywriter for shows on Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon. He also hosts a radio show called “South by Southwest,” dedicated to honky-tonk and western swing, every Monday morning on WMPG.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Maine Voices Live: ‘Big Nate’ creator reveals what cartoonist’s life is really like
-
Food
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ returning to Uncle Andy’s next week
-
Nation & World
U.S. budget deficit for 11 months up $169 billion over 2018
-
Arts & Entertainment
Storm Area 51 creator: ‘I sparked a movement while I was bored at 2 a.m.’
-
Nation & World
Carson cleared of misconduct in ordering $31,000 dining room set for office suite
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.