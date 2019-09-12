South Portland police have identified Kevin P. Byron of Quincy, Massachusetts, as the driver who died in a crash on Main Street Wednesday.

Police released Byron’s name in a post on their Facebook page Thursday night, after they had notified his relatives.

Police said that Byron, 49, was driving south in the area of 499 Main St. just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when his vehicle crossed a raised divider, went into the northbound lane and then down an embankment and struck trees.

Byron was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred between the Cash Corner and Thornton Heights neighborhoods. Authorities shut down Main Street at the peak of the commuter rush hour, causing significant traffic delays in a neighborhood that is often clogged with traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police said they suspect that alcohol and a medical emergency might have been factors. The state medical examiner’s office is part of the investigation.

