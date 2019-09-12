WINDHAM — Portland’s Annika More recorded two goals in the first half, and Sarah Talon scored both goals for Windham as the teams played to a 2-2 tie Thursday in a Class A South girls’ soccer game.

Emma Yale had an assist and Riley Silvia made nine saves for Windham (1-0-1). Caroline Lerch finished with 12 saves for Portland (1-1-1).

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, POLAND 1: Serena Mower and Natalie Farrell scored two goals apiece as the Panthers (3-0) used three second-half goals to pull away from the Knights (0-2) at Yarmouth.

Gabrielle Bolduc scored for Poland.

KENNEBUNK 2, DEERING 0: Emily Archibald and Delaney Glode scored to lift Kennebunk (1-2) past Deering (0-3) at Portland.

Archibald connected from 12 yards in the first half. Glode finished a cross from Aubrey Howard in the second half.

TRAIP ACADEMY 1, WAYNFLETE 0: Kathleen McPherson’s unassisted goal in the second half gave the Rangers (1-0) the edge over the Flyers (0-1) in Portland.

BOYS’ SOCCER

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Nick Clifford, Killian Lathrop, Jonas Moon, Charlie Dall and Stewart Kelley scored as the Capers (1-2) defeated the Raiders (1-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

LAKE REGION 3, POLAND 0: The Lakers (1-3) got goals from Hayden Tremblay, Giovani Lopez and Jason Harlow in a win over the Knights (1-2) at Naples.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Mason Bull, Seamus Rohde and Chas Rohde scored to lead the Panthers (1-2) past the Rangers (1-1) in Yarmouth.

SACOPEE VALLEY 4, ST. DOMINIC 3: Conner Meggison scored twice and Kaleb Cox had a goal and an assist as the Hawks (2-0) built a 4-0 halftime lead and held off the Saints (2-1) in Hiram.

Ibai Celaya also scored and Sean Wedgewood recorded two assists for Sacopee.

FIELD HOCKEY

WESTBROOK 4, MARSHWOOD 0: The Blue Blazes got two goals from Kaitlyn Talbot and one each from Mary Keef and Katie Champagne (1-3) as they defeated the Hawks (2-1-1) in Westbrook.

WINDHAM 3, FALMOUTH 0: Chloe McVetty opened the scoring for the Eagles (3-1) on a setup from Shyler Fielding with 21:55 to go in the first half, and Molly McAllister recorded 15 saves as Windham shut out the visiting Yachtsmen (1-3).

Whitney Wilson added a goal midway through the second half, with an assist from Callie Fielding, and Shyler Fielding assisted on a Mya Bolk goal.

KENNEBUNK 3, PORTLAND 2: A pair of goals from Taylor Creech and one from Olivia Durham powered the Rams (3-1) past Portland/Deering (0-4) in Kennebunk.

Portland got goals from Rebekah Dunn and Noelle Walker.

MT. ARARAT 5, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Brynn Charron scored twice in the first 12 minutes, starting the Eagles (3-1) on their way to a win over the Broncos (0-3) in Topsham.

Wyley Fitzpatrick and Brea Holtet each added a goal and an assist, and Holly Temple also scored for Mt. Ararat.

LEAVITT 3, MORSE 2: Ginny Twitchell’s goal midway through the first overtime gave the Hornets (2-1) a win over the Shipbuilders (2-1) in Turner.

Morse’s Macey Coffin forced overtime with her second goal late in regulation.

SKOWHEGAN 11, BRUNSWICK 1: Alexis Michonski scored five goals as Skowhegan (4-0) rolled to a win over the visiting Dragons (0-2).

Abby Belanger scored for Brunswick.

CONY 5, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Julia Reny scored two goals and set up another to lead the Rams (2-1) to a victory over the Windjammers (1-1-1) in Augusta.

Claudine Webber scored for Camden Hills.

WINSLOW 4, OCEANSIDE 0: Bodhi Littlefield’s hat trick propelled the Black Raiders (3-0) to a win over the Mariners (0-3) in Winslow.

Oceanside’s Alexa Barston made 22 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

WINDHAM 3, MASSABESIC 1: Sierra Guite registered eight kills and a block, Sarah Elder had eight aces, and Meghan Harmon contributed five kills, two blocks and nine aces for the Eagles (3-0) in a win over the Mustangs (0-2) at Waterboro, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-6.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, PORTLAND 0: Ashlee Aceto collected 28 assists, Pearl Friedland-Farley had 23 digs and Maria Degifico recorded 13 kills as the Red Riots (2-1) cruised past the Bulldogs (0-2) at South Portland.

Kelsey Shallow added eight kills as South Portland won 25-15, 25-16, 25-13.

Amanda Kabantu had six kills for Portland. Rose Watson added six digs.

FALMOUTH 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Katie Phillips had three aces, 15 assists and six kills, and Annika Hester added three aces and 16 kills as the Yachtsmen (3-0) swept the Scots (1-2) at Falmouth.

Hillary Bouchard helped with 12 assists as Falmouth won 25-18, 25-14, 25-17.

Morgan Drinkwater led Bonny Eagle with five kills, five digs and four blocks.

