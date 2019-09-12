BIDDEFORD — Carley Lovejoy scored all three Biddeford goals, including the winner off a penalty corner with no time remaining, as the Tigers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Cheverus 3-2 in a Class A South field hockey game Tuesday.

Abby Allen and Jayme Walton each recorded an assist for Biddeford (2-0), the reigning Class A state champion.

Taylor Tory of Cheverus (0-1-1) set up Lucia Pompeo and Lucy Pirone for first-half goals before Lovejoy cut into the deficit just before halftime.

Abby Nadeau made 12 saves for the Tigers. Hannah Woodford stopped 13 shots for Cheverus.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Paige DeGeorge and Lily Stark scored in the second half as the Trojans (1-1) rallied past the Red Riots (0-3) in South Portland.

Lauren DiBiase gave the Red Riots a 1-0 halftime lead. South Portland goalie Maddie Drolet made 17 saves.

NOBLE 1, GORHAM 0: Emily Carleton scored from Carrie Grace with 21 minutes remaining, lifting Noble (1-1) to a win at Gorham (2-1).

Noble goalie Kaylee Mayotte had six saves. Gorham’s Maeve Donnelly stopped one shot.

MASSABESIC 4, WINDHAM 1: Emma Snyder tallied a pair of first-half goals – one set up by Micaela Jacobs, the other by Emily Jacobs – to start the Mustangs (3-0) on their way to a win over the Eagles at Waterboro.

Jacobs and Marissa Holt each added an unassisted goal in the second half.

Shyler Fielding scored in the first half for Windham.

Julia Gregoire turned aside seven shots for the Mustangs, while Windham’s Molly McAllister recorded six saves.

FALMOUTH 1, WESTBROOK 0: Summer Staples fired a low shot into the right side of the net with 2:26 remaining in the second overtime, giving the Yachtsmen (1-2) a victory against the Blue Blazes (0-3) in Falmouth.

Sarah Greenlaw earned the win with 13 saves, including two on breakaways in overtime. Aria Brunner made five saves for the Blue Blazes.

LAKE REGION 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Kaitlyn Plummer recorded a hat trick, and Sadie Tirrell and Chantale Symonds also scored as the Lakers (2-0) handled the Patriots (1-1) at South Hiram.

LAWRENCE 4, OCEANSIDE 0: Lexi Lewis and Elsie Suttie each scored twice – all in the first half – to lead the Bulldogs (2-0) to a KVAC victory over the Mariners (0-2) in Fairfield.

Lewis also had an assist, as did McKenzie Nadeau. Lawrence goalies Emma Poulin and Abby Townsend combined for 10 saves.

Oceanside’s Alexa Barstow made 24 saves.

SOCCER

NOBLE 3, DEERING 0: Bella Reil scored with five minutes to play in the first half and converted a penalty kick early in the second half as the Knights (2-0) handled the Rams at North Berwick.

Molly Mason rounded out the scoring on a feed from Amy Fleming late in the game.

Grayson Soldati recorded eight saves for Deering, while Raegan Kelly needed only a pair of saves for the Knights.

YARMOUTH 2, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Katelyn D’Appolonia’s free kick late in the first half proved to be the difference as the Clippers (2-0-1) defeated the Capers (1-1) in Yarmouth.

After Yarmouth took the lead on an own goal, Cape Elizabeth’s Maggie Cochran tied the score.

D’Appolonia produced the go-ahead goal with 9:28 left in the half.

Yarmouth keeper Hope Olson made nine saves, including seven in the second half. Elise Branch had five saves for the Capers, whose 19-game winning streak ended.

GORHAM 5, MARSHWOOD 2: Lauren Fotter broke a 2-2 tie, then added two more goals as the Rams (1-1) rallied to defeat the Hawks (1-1) at Gorham.

Olivia Michaud and Brittney Landry also scored for Gorham, which trailed 2-1 midway through the second half. Rams keeper Lily Courtney finished with six saves.

Casey Perry got both Marshwood goals. Kendall Lawrence made eight saves.

WINDHAM 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Julia McKenna scored a second-half hat trick to lead the Eagles (1-0) past the Red Riots (0-2) at South Portland.

Abbey Thornton had two assists and Sarah Talon added one.

Riley Silvia made six saves for Windham. South Portland’s Maria Buck had eight saves.

FREEPORT 6, GREELY 2: The Falcons (2-0) flew out to a 4-1 halftime advantage as Cat Gould tallied three of her four goals against the Rangers (0-2) in Freeport.

Carly Intraversato contributed a goal and an assist. Rachel Wall added a goal in the second half on a feed from Gould.

Sawyer Dusch scored both goals for Greely.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, ST. DOMINIC 1: Serena Mower and Natalie Farrell each scored twice in the first half as the Panthers (2-0) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in a win over the Saints (0-2) at Yarmouth.

Angel Huntsmen added a second-half goal. Jessica Zimmerman scored for St. Dom’s.

FALMOUTH 6, MASSABESIC 1: Alyse Guerin, Jayda Gamedah and Lexi Bugbee each scored twice as Falmouth (2-0) opened a 6-0 halftime lead against the Mustangs (0-2) in Waterboro.

Abbie Ford had three assists.

Breanna Messier tallied a second-half goal for Massabesic.

Emily Theobold was busy in goal for the Mustangs, turning away 24 shots.

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Lakyn Hink, Gabbi Black and Gabby Martin scored in the first half, leading the Hawks (2-0) to a win over the Raiders (1-1) in Hiram.

Goals by Hink and Black gave Sacopee a 2-0 lead. Maddy McIntyre countered for Fryeburg, but Martin made it 3-1 just before halftime.

Hawks keeper Kylie Day made four saves. Fryeburg’s Jordan Eastman stopped nine shots.

BONNY EAGLE 6, SANFORD 0: Madison Boothby’s four goals led Bonny Eagle (2-0) to a victory over the Spartans (0-2) in Sanford.

Hailey Koons and Laura Libby also scored, and Jocelyn Manson made six saves for the shutout.

BRUNSWICK 3, MT. ARARAT 1: Isabella Banks scored two goals and set up another to lead the Dragons (1-1) to a win over the Eagles (0-1) in Topsham.

Logan Brown tallied the other goal for Brunswick.

BUCKFIELD 11, BOOTHBAY 0: Molly Bourget and Grace Chapman scored three goals apiece for the Bucks (1-1) in a win over the Seahawks (0-2) at Boothbay Harbor.

Madison Turcotte and Josephine Replogle each added two goals, and Lynn Szabo scored one.

VOLLEYBALL

FALMOUTH 3, CHEVERUS 0: Katie Phillips recorded 14 service points, nine aces and eight kills as the Yachtsmen (2-0) swept the Stags (0-2) in Portland.

Annika Hester contributed 14 kills and three blocks.

Liza Rogers had four kills and eight digs for Cheverus.

WINDHAM 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Lydia Budroe recorded five kills and nine aces, and Megan Fleck had four kills, 17 assists and five aces for the Eagles (2-0) in a win over the Rams (0-1) at Windham.

Meghan Harmon chipped in with seven kills and eight aces for Windham, which won 25-19, 25-10, 12-25, 25-10.

SCARBOROUGH 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Shaelyn Thornton had four aces and three kills, and Gwen Dorsey added three aces and five blocks as the Red Storm (1-0) swept the Stags (0-1) at Standish, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-12.

Morgan Drinkwater led Bonny Eagle with six blocks, five kills and two aces.

UPDATE: This file was corrected at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 to show that Jocelyn Manson was the goalie for the Bonny Eagle soccer team.

