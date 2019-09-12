Arrests

Richard Bailey, 29, of Kansas Road in Bridgton, on Aug. 26 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) and operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Larrabee Road.

Jacob A. Demmons, 26, of Rochester Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 28 on a warrant, on Rochester Street.

Roger A. Barr, 75, of Marlu Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 28 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Independence Drive.

Molly C. Anderson, 27, of Little River Road in Old Orchard Beach, on Aug. 30 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on East Bridge Street.

Lewis G. Bradley Jr., 61, of Mast Road in Falmouth, on Aug. 30 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

John W. Shea, 60, of Gray Road in Falmouth, on Aug. 31 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on County Road.

Amber L. Loring, 28, on Aug. 31 on a charge of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

Dylan Brofee, 20, on Aug. 31 on a charge of domestic violence assault, violating condition of release and tampering with a witness, informant or victim.

A juvenile, 17, on Aug. 31 on a charge of terrorizing, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

Trayant Quame Mclean, 29, of Central Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 31 on a charge of disorderly conduct, fighting and violating condition of release, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

Shaun P. White, 41, of Fieldstone Drive in Westbrook, on Sept. 1 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Fieldstone Drive.

Amber L. Johnson, 32, of Saco, on Sept. 1 on a charge of violating condition of release and a warrant, on Main Street.

Kimberly A. Cote, 4o, of Preble Street in Gorham, on Sept. 1 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Kristin L. Williams, 31, of Main Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 1 on a charge of violating condition of release, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a warrant, on Main Street.

Christina M. Vachon, 53, of Main Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 3 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Huntress Avenue.

Michael R. Vanetten, 23, on Sept. 3 on a charge of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and a warrant, on Main Street.

Christopher E. Peterson, 37, on Sept. 3 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Essex Street.

Danielle Jessica Mckenzie, 27, of Ossipee Trail in Gorham, on Sept. 4 on three charges of possession of a scheduled drug, on the River Walk.

A juvenile, 16, on Sept. 4 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Dalton James Remington, 25, of Woodfield Drive in Scarborough, on Sept. 4 on two warrants, on Main Street.

Peter R. Call, 24, of Brighton Avenue in Portland, on Sept. 4 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Joseph Poole, 47, of Mosher Road in Gorham, on Sept. 5 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) and exceeding the speed limit by greater than 30 mph , at Domino’s.

Yousef Q. Dawood, 24, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 5 on a warrant, on Bridge Street.

Sinead C. Bayer, 42, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 8 on a charge of violating condition of release and two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Saco Street.

Summonses

Nikith Kumar Reddy Valdatal, 26, of Pierce Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 28 on a charge of passing a stopped school bus, on Bridge Street.

Linda Dy, 30, of Puritan Drive in Westbrook, on Aug. 29 on a charge of a resident failing to register a vehicle after 150 days, on Stroudwater Street.

Scott T. Brady, 24, of Tripp Lake Road in Poland, on Aug. 29 on a charge of operating after license suspension, on Bridge Street.

Muhammad H. Khan, 22, of Mechanic Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 2 on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle after 150 days, on New Gorham Road.

Leah M. Wood, 40, of Main Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 3 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Susan Vanessa Mendoza, 31, of Deer Hill in Standish, on Sept. 3 on a charge of attaching false plates and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Christina M. Vachon, 53, of Main Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 3 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

James L. Brown, 28, of Pierce Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 5 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Foster Street.

Gretta Ukie Manzumbila, 33, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 6 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, on Saco Street.

Lindsay Rose Thompson, 30, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 7 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.

Joseph L. Aceto III, 26, of Ocean Avenue in Portland, on Sept. 8 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Lamb Street.

