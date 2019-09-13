PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The U.S. Coast Guard and Portsmouth, N.H., Fire Department recovered a body from Portsmouth Harbor on Friday night.
A Coast Guard spokesperson said the body of an unidentified white male was pulled from the harbor at about 7:30 p.m. near Memorial Bridge. The original call alerting authorities to the presence of a body in the water came in about 6:35, according the Coast Guard. No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Snowden tells life story and explains why he leaked in new memoir
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Biddeford pulls away from Portland, 28-6
-
Business
Maine heating oil prices drop to lowest point in 2 years
-
Nation & World
Yak on ride to butcher shop escapes to Virginia mountains
-
Politics
Coming for your AR-15? Beto O’Rourke scrambles Democrats’ gun message