A crash in the area of 591 Route 1 in Scarborough has closed the southbound lanes, a public safety dispatcher said.
The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m, although details about the circumstances were not immediately available.
Motorists should avoid the area, police said.
This story will be updated.
