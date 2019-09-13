BIDDEFORD — If there are any lingering doubts about what type of football team Biddeford High will have this fall, they should have been dispelled Friday night.

Combining big plays from its defense with a balanced offense, Biddeford pulled away from Portland in the second half for a 28-6 victory at Waterhouse Field.

The Tigers converted two second-half interceptions into touchdowns and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the final two quarters.

“We’re very confident,” said Biddeford quarterback Marc Reali. “I think coming into the season, maybe people didn’t think of us as being dangerous. But we knew from the beginning who we had and what we were working with … I think we’re going down the right path now.”

Biddeford is 2-0 in Class B South. Portland dropped to 0-2.

The Tigers jumped out fast, leading 14-0 less then 10 minutes into the game on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Reali to Delano Voccia-Hale and a 1-yard run by Reali. Patrick O’Driscoll made both PAT kicks.

But Biddeford couldn’t put the young Bulldogs away. Twice in the second quarter Reali was intercepted inside the 10, first by linebacker Ryan Howell – leading to a quick-strike, three-play, 82-yard drive culminated by a 52-yard touchdown pass from Grant Crosby to Reid Nichols – and then by Nathan Isajar.

That kept Portland within 14-6 after a half. But the Bulldogs got no closer, making a couple of crucial offensive mistakes in the third quarter.

After stopping Biddeford on downs at the Portland 16, Crosby was intercepted by Kurtis Edgerton near midfield. Six plays later, Reali found Ashton Crowell for a 6-yard touchdown pass and Biddeford led, 21-6.

Portland, behind the rugged running of Jamal Moriba (114 rushing yards), then drove in for a first-and-goal from the 3. On first down, Crosby was hurried and his pass was caught by an offensive lineman – resulting in a penalty to the 17 and a loss of down. Three plays later the Bulldogs turned the ball over.

In the fourth quarter, Nick Lyons of Biddeford cut in front of a receiver for another interception, returning it to the Portland 9. On the next play, Aiden Donovan scored and it was 28-6.

“We can ill afford to make mistakes in the most inopportune of times because it’s going to cost us, especially against a team of Biddeford’s caliber,” said Portland Coach Jason McLeod. “They execute so well they’re going to make you pay for it.”

Biddeford Coach Brian Curit said this was a great win in a tough division. “It’s one week at a time,” he said. “Honest to goodness, there’s no weeks off in this league.”

Reali, who was 8-of-16 passing for 89 yards and rushed for 49 yards, said the Tigers’ defense was a big part of overcoming the adversity of the second quarter. “I’m 100 percent confident that our defense could go out there and make a stop no matter where the ball was,” he said.

Donovan (88 rushing yards) said the victory showed how close the Tigers are.

“We all care about each other,” he said. “If we didn’t have that, we couldn’t play like we play.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous