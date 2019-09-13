SANFORD — A goal-line stand in the opening minutes Friday night was followed by an 80-yard touchdown run, things kept going Sanford High’s way after that.

The Spartans made numerous big plays in a 35-14 win over Oxford Hills at Alumni Stadium.

Both Class A teams are now 1-1.

Sanford quarterback Xavier Levine put his team ahead with the 80-yard jaunt, then threw two touchdown passes.

Colby VanDecker led the Oxford Hills with 136 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Atticus Soehren threw for 150 yards.

But Oxford Hills was playing from behind the whole game. The Vikings, coming off a 40-0 win over Lewiston, looked ready to keep it going on their opening drive, reaching the Sanford 1.

But Oxford Hills did not score.

“That’s a growing lesson for us, Oxford Hills Coach Mark Soehren said. “We’re young. We get down there and think it’s over. But Sanford is an experienced team, and they’re big and strong, and it’s not over.”

The Vikings ran up the middle twice, losing yardage both times on tackles by surging, 285-pound lineman Reece Boucher. On fourth-and-4, the Vikings attempted a field goal, but it was wide left.

“That was huge,” Sanford Coach Mike Fallon said. “Oxford Hills came ready to play and drove right down. Somehow our kids mustered up …

“That was a carryover from last week. I know we lost (27-13 to Thornton Academy), but out kids played super hard and their confidence level is up.”

Sanford took over at its 20. Levine saw the Vikings’ defensive alignment and smiled.

“Saw the linebacker move in,” Levine said. “Coach had it all planned out.”

With the Vikings cheating in the middle, Levine took the snap and raced around the left side. Just like that, Sanford led 7-0. The Spartans would never surrender the lead.

Levine, a senior who is playing only his second full season at quarterback, was deadly accurate, hitting 11 of 12 passes for 196 yards. The one incompletion was dropped by the receiver.

“You can tell he’s developed and evolved,” Fallon said. “We’ve been able to do different things with our offense. When he does throw it, he’s very accurate. He extends plays a lot with his feet.”

Levine also has solid receivers, led by speedster Ethan Shain (three catches, 119 yards, one touchdown) and 6-5 Leyton Bickford (four catches, 46 yards, one touchdown). Bickford, who also plays defensive end, recorded an interception when he blocked a pass and held onto it.

Sanford made it 14-0 with a 59-yard drive, capped by Ryley Bougie’s 1-yard run.

VanDecker answered with a 1-yard touchdown run, but Sanford drove 83 yards in the final 1:35 of the half. Levine completed a 51-yard pass to Shain – with receiver Jayden Jacques making a huge block. With 10 seconds left, Levine lofted a high ball that Bickford brought down for a 12-yard touchdown. Sanford led 21-7.

“That was a huge momentum swing right before the half,” Fallon said.

To start the second half, Shain got past the Oxford Hills secondary and hauled in a 55-yard scoring pass. Shain also gained 63 yards on four carries.

Next week, Sanford is at Edward Little, and Oxford Hills plays host to Falmouth.

