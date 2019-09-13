YORK ­— York scored 28 unanswered points in the second half, including a pair of defensive scores, to pull away for a 42-12 win over Cape Elizabeth in a Class C South football game Friday night.

Connor Daley had a 36-yard fumble return late in the third quarter, and Riley Linn added a 67-yard interception return early in the fourth.

Teagan Hynes threw touchdown passes to Riley Johnston (3 yards) and Evan Burgoine (7 yards), and Noah Caramihalis and Caleb Pappagallo each rushed for a touchdown as York improved to 2-0.

Cape Elizabeth’s Gannon Stewart also had two touchdown passes, including an 84-yarder to Matt Laughlin late in the second quarter.

The Capers are 1-1.

MASSABESIC 19, NOBLE 13: Blake Proctor ran for an 18-yard touchdown, Nick Roberge had a 1-yard touchdown run, and the Mustangs (1-1) blocked a punt for a touchdown to beat the Knights (0-2) at North Berwick.

Matt Beerworth scored on a 17-yard run for Noble, and Brandon Drake threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Brown.

WINDHAM 35, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 0: Matty Babb rushed for three touchdowns as the Eagles (2-0) defeated the Broncos (0-2) in Windham.

Babb scored on runs of 5 and 3 yards in the first quarter to give Windham a 14-0 lead. He added a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter, after a 5-yard touchdown run by Ben Elliott.

Will Ledbetter connected with Elliot for a 30-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

GORHAM 21, DEERING 20: Gorham (2-0) erased a 20-7 deficit and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:41 remaining to beat Deering (1-1) in a Class B South game in Portland.

WELLS 51, POLAND 8: Payton MacKay scored four touchdowns while leading Wells (2-0) to victory over the Knights (0-2) in Poland.

MacKay rushed for more than 100 yards and also had an interception as Wells extended its winning streak to 30.

KENNEBUNK 70, WESTBROOK 30: David York had 12 carries for 229 yards and four touchdowns as the Rams (2-0) rolled over Westbrook/Waynflete (0-2) at Westbrook.

The Rams ran for more than 400 yards. Jake Sullivan picked up 100 yards on four carries, including an 81-yard run and also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Ryan Connors had three carries for 99 yards, with an 89-yard touchdown.

Quarterback Tommy Lazos was 4 of 4 for 65 yards and a touchdown – a 36-yarder to Silas Woodman.

Jack Andrews added a 44-yard touchdown run.

WINTHROP 43, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Keegan Choate passed for three touchdowns and three conversions as Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (1-1) defeated Camden Hills (1-1) in a Class D game in Rockport.

Ryan Baird caught a TD pass and Logan Baird scored on a 12-yard run to give the Ramblers a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Choate added scoring strikes to Gavin Perkins and Beau Schnelzer in the second quarter, after a 3-run touchdown run by Jake Sousa.

LEWISTON 32, BANGOR 27: The Blue Devils (1-1) scored 32 straight points to overcome an early 14-0 deficit, then forced two turnovers in the closing minutes to hold off the Rams (1-1) in a Class A game in Lewiston.

A Bangor drive ended with 2:05 remaining when Lewiston’s Jaiden Caron recovered a fumble in the end zone. The Rams got one more chance after forcing a punt, but Dylon Jackson’s interception clinched the win.

