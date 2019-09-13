NAPLES — Rachel Wall scored the first of her two goals after 14 minutes of the second half to break a tie Friday and Freeport went on to a 4-1 victory against Lake Region in a Western Maine Conference girls’ soccer game.

Catriona Gould fielded a punt from goalie Leah Rusiecki and drove in to score midway through the second half to make it 3-1 before Wall scored again with nine minutes to play.

Gould gave Freeport (3-0) a 1-0 lead after 14:18. Mackenzie Siebert countered for Lake Region (0-3-1) two minutes before the half.

Gould had two goals and two assists, and Wall finished with two goals and an assist. Rusiecki made six saves for Freeport and Elizabeth Smith stopped 20 shots for the Lakers.

SCARBOROUGH 1, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Ali Mokriski scored off a cross from Sarah Callahan with 13 minutes remaining as the Red Storm (4-0) edged the Trojans (0-2) at Scarborough.

Nikki Young made four saves for the shutout. Grace Mears finished with 12 saves for Thornton.

FALMOUTH 2, GORHAM 1: Kelly Yoon scored seven minutes into the second half to break a tie and lift the Yachtsmen (2-0) over the Rams (1-1) at Gorham.

Olivia Michaud scored for Gorham, converting a pass from Brittney Landry. Devin Quinn had the other goal for the Yachtsmen, assisted by Yoon.

Lily Courtney had eight saves for the Rams. Jordan Wolf stopped seven shots for the Yachtsmen.

CHEVERUS 1, MARSHWOOD 0: Mia Kratzer scored when a cross from Tellie Stamaris was deflected as the Stags (3-0) defeated the Hawks (1-2) at South Berwick.

Neve Cawley had four saves in the shutout.

GARDINER 4, NOKOMIS 3: Jill Goddard scored twice in the second half, including the tiebreaker with 10 minutes remaining, as part of her three goals to power the Tigers (1-2) past Nokomis (0-3) at Newport.

Ammelia Lunt also scored and Lorelei Mason made 13 saves for Gardiner.

Meagan Whitten scored twice and Celia Smith posted 13 saves for Nokomis.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 4, MT. VIEW 3: Riley Reitchel’s second goal of the game came in overtime to lift Erskine (3-0) over Mt. View (2-1) at South China.

Haymanot Maynard and Joanna Linscott also had goals for Erskine.

Gabby Allen scored a pair of second-half goals to erase a two-goal halftime deficit for Mt. View. Gabby Ravin scored in the first half for the Mustangs.

BRUNSWICK 1, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 0: Isabella Banks scored late into the first half to lift the Dragons (2-1) over the Broncos (2-1) at Brunswick.

Aisley Snell had four saves for the shutout.

MORSE 3, LEAVITT 1: Leah Maheux scored an early goal and Morse (1-2) beat Leavitt (1-1) at Turner.

The Shipbuilders added two late goals.

BOYS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 3, WINDHAM 0: Steve Matanga scored two goals and Anselmo Tela added another as the Bulldogs (2-1) cruised past the Eagles (0-2) at Portland.

Matanga headed in a Paulo Julio corner kick for the first goal, then one-timed a cross from Cristo Vumpa from around the 18 for the second.

Henry Flynn made three saves for the win. Cameron Brown finished with 10 saves for Windham.

SCARBOROUGH 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Alex Brechman needed two saves for the shutout as the Red Storm (2-0-1) defeated the Trojans (1-1) at Saco.

Peter O’Brien scored first from Thomas Donahue. Jarod Glidden added a goal from Ethan Krousup.

BONNY EAGLE 2, MASSABESIC 1: Cameron MacDonald scored with just under 20 minutes to go to lift the Scots (2-1) over the Mustangs (0-3) at Waterboro.

Matthew Steeves scored in the first half for the Scots off a corner kick. Jordan Steeves converted a penalty kick in the second half to tie it.

Max Roons had four saves for the Scots. Caleb Smalley had 10 for the Mustangs.

CHEVERUS 2, MARSHWOOD 1: Brady Cormier scored twice, from Will Mullen and Nate Smith, as the Stags (1-1-1) defeated the Hawks (1-1-1) at Portland.

Trevor Wozny scored for Marshwood from Sam Fitzgerald.

Harrison Bell had seven saves for the Stags. Peter Tsamparlis stopped 10 shots for the Hawks.

CONY 2, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Austin Brown scored an unassisted goal and Josh Lavigne converted a pass from Jake Jackson to lead Edward Little (1-1) over Cony (0-2-1) at Auburn.

The Red Eddies outshot the Rams 14-9 and held a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks.

DIRIGO 6, WISCASSET 1: John Snowman and Trenton Hutchinson scored two goals each as the Cougars (2-1) beat Wiscasset/Boothbay Region (0-1-1) at Dixfield.

The Cougars led 2-0 at the half on goals from Drew Collins and Nolan Downs. Jordan Espeut scored at 34:23 to cut the deficit in half.

Snowman and Hutchinson combined for four goals down the stretch.

L.J. Travis made nine saves for Wiscasset. Derek Ducharme turned away seven shots for Dirigo.

KENNEBUNK 3, DEERING 0: Tyler Hurlburt scored two first-half goals as Kennebunk (3-0) defeated visiting Deering (1-1-1).

Max Murray had an assist and a goal, and Cooper Durcan added an assist.

Max Morrione had 15 saves for Deering. Rami Bjotvedt and Benson Furber combined for six saves for Kennebunk.

FIELD HOCKEY

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Kirsten Wentworth scored two goals as the Raiders (2-1-1) handled the Hawks (1-4) at Fryeburg.

Ryan Duffy, Abigail Hewes, Bridget O’Neil, Camden Jones and Bailey Richardson also scored for Fryeburg. Maggie Powers had three assists.

Alyzia Cox scored for Sacopee on a breakaway in the second half. Amber Barrett had 18 saves.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 5, BOOTHBAY REGION 2: Emily Castonguay scored a pair of second-half goals, and Melissa Bamford made 21 saves as the Phoenix (3-1) cruised past the Seahawks (1-2) at Boothbay Harbor.

Kylie Brown and Chloe Arsenault answered for Boothbay.

LAKE REGION 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Chantale Symonds and Kaitlyn Plummer scored two goals apiece for the Lakers (4-0), who used a three-goal second half to pull away from the Capers (2-3) at Cape Elizabeth.

Camden Woods scored for the Capers from Isabel Berman.

VOLLEYBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, MT. DESERT ISLAND 0: Julia Torre had six aces and Alison Gerety added five kills as the Capers (2-1) downed the Trojans (1-2) at Cape Elizabeth.

MARSHWOOD 3, BRUNSWICK 2: Caroline Hammond’s 11th kill clinched it as Marshwood (2-0) went to 16-14 in the fifth set to finally put away the Dragons (1-0), 24-26, 25-13, 17-25, 25-14, 16-14 at Brunswick.

Erin Gray was 12 of 28 serving for the Hawks with 12 kills; Maddie Field added five kills nd five blocks. Lauren Whitlock registered 31 assists, two aces and eight digs for Brunswick.

