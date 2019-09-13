Easy Riders meet again

Winter must be just around the bend because the Easy Riders Snowmobile Club is starting monthly potluck meetings again. The group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St. (behind Renys), on the second Friday of the month starting Sept. 13 and continue until April 10. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend.

Monarch butterfly release

Celebrate Monarch butterflies Sunday, Sept. 15, at Mark’s Lawn and Garden, 688 Portland Road. At 1 p.m., more than 1,000 Monarch butterflies will be released with the hope they will successfully make their way to breeding grounds in Mexico (rain date Sunday, Sept. 22). A donation of $10 per car is suggested for those who can afford it to support raising the butterflies. To learn more call 647-0980 or visit www.markslawnandgarden.com.

Socrates Café

The Socrates Café discussion group will meet at the Bridgton Community Center at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. The topic for this meeting is: “The Health of Public Safety in Our Country.” All are welcome to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For further information call 583-6957.

Calling all jazz fans

The new Jazz Appreciation Society of Bridgton will hold its inaugural meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Bridgton Community Center, Room 1. The group is dedicated to the live performance and appreciation of jazz in the Bridgton area and all fans of the musical style are welcome. For more information contact Bob Ryan at 228-5107 or [email protected]

Harvest supper

The Bridgton Historical Society and the Rufus Porter Museum will co-host a traditional harvest supper at the Narramissic farm from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21. Historical Society members and the museum will provide delicious, homemade seasonal fare, and Christine and Mo will play live music. All are welcome to come gather with friends and celebrate autumn. The farm is located at 46 Narramissic Road, off Ingalls Road, in South Bridgton. For more information call the Historical Society at 647-3699.

Food pantry

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St., will host its monthly food pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24. The pantry is open to all in the Bridgton area. For more information call 647-2334 or 743-2606.

New potter at gallery

Gallery 302 is pleased to welcome a new potter, Catherine Freeman, to its group of exhibitors. Freeman began studying pottery in Florida in 2016 under the tutelage of master potters Jack Vartanian and Suzanne Conley. She joined Stoneware Pottery by Jack Vartanian and Friends in Punta Gorda, Florida, and now has her own studio at her vacation home in Maine. She is inspired by water and nature. To see her work, stop in at Gallery 302, 112 Main St. in Bridgton. For more information, visit gallery302.com or call 647-2787.

