Officials in Regional School Unit 21 are defending the hiring of an interim superintendent who reportedly retired from her last job amid a budget controversy and financial mismanagement allegations.

In a news release Friday the district defended hiring Maryann Perry, a decision that was approved unanimously by the school board Monday. On Thursday the board voted again, 9-3, against launching an investigation into the hiring during an emergency executive session.

The decision follows a tumultuous year in which the district covering Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport dealt with fallout from a former teacher’s complaint alleging she was subject to retaliation for reporting racist incidents at Kennebunk High School.

“In our hiring process with multiple candidates, a thorough review of materials submitted by each candidate was completed, in-person interviews were conducted, and reference calls were made,” said the news release from Assistant Superintendent Phil Potenziano.

“While the RSU 21 Board of Directors acknowledges that some concerns have been raised about the hiring of Dr. Perry, she has explained her point of view and the positive steps and procedures taken to learn from her experience. To this end, the board is looking forward to its work with Dr. Perry for the 2019-2020 school year.”

RSU 21 Board of Directors Chairwoman MaryBeth Luce did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking more information about the hiring process.

Perry is scheduled to start full-time in the district on Sept. 30 and earn a salary of $130,000.

She most recently served as superintendent of Marblehead Public Schools for six years in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

According to a report in the Salem News, Perry announced her retirement from the district last January following allegations the district withheld nearly $600,000 in out-of-district special education tuition dollars, then paid the money with the following year’s budget dollars. An audit described the move as intentional and a violation of state finance law.

In an interview with the Marblehead Reporter in May, Perry said the controversy did not factor into her decision to retire. “Anyone who knows me knows that last year I was ready to move on,” she said.

Perry has more than 35 years in public education and started her career as a preschool special needs teacher. She recently earned her doctorate from the University of New England.

“I am student-centered,” she said in the release. “In my previous superintendent role, I made it a point to visit a different school every morning to stay connected with students and teachers.”

The district cited the adoption of a new math program, raising the school rankings of several schools in her district and close work with principals, teachers, students and the community as being among her accomplishments in Massachusetts.

“Maryann is a collaborative leader, is accessible to stakeholders and has experience listening to and facilitating dialogue with the community,” the release said. “Dr. Perry knows how to have difficult conversations with care and compassion.”

