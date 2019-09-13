Two recent stories published in the Portland Press Herald clearly illustrate the value of incumbency for politicians considering running for re-election.
On Sept. 4, a Sun Journal writer reported, Sen. Susan Collins was joined by two Maine National Guard officers in a military ceremony awarding a Purple Heart to the family of a World War I veteran. One day later, according to a Press Herald staff writer, Sen. Collins hosted a Senate field hearing to promote a bill to fight tick-borne diseases. How convenient for Sen. Collins.
Will the Press Herald editors publish similar stories, three or four columns wide on the front of the Local & State section, about her challengers over the coming months of election campaigning?
Did these two “feel good” stories originate from Sen. Collins’ press office (which, no doubt, is paid from our taxes)?
David Alexander
Gorham
