Watching Sen. Susan Collins helping with a Lyme disease bill and getting a soldier’s family his Purple Heart is slightly nauseating. What a set of totally obvious ploys for good PR before an election. They are actions that mean nothing on a national stage, while her silence and votes at the Senate level give us the truth of her motives.
While children separated from parents live in jails at our “camps,” Collins does nothing. Collins allows the president to steal money from military projects to build his illegal wall, and does nothing. She voted for an obvious sexual predator because she believed him. She supports Mitch McConnell, who is denying bills that would address the rampant assault rifle killings in our country and outside election interference from Russia. All the money going into President Trump’s pockets from elected officials staying at his places of business? She says and does nothing.
Oh, and her dark money complaint? Besides the fact she voted against a bill that would have made such disclosures mandatory, let’s see her disclosures first. I didn’t vote for her last time, and this time the two-faced hypocrisy is even more obvious. Vote her out.
Arian Heald
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Three run for Cebra’s Selectboard seat in Naples
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Police did their job for a troubled veteran – now we must do ours
-
Opinion
Councilors Duson and Ray: Thibodeau will bring new energy, approach to mayor’s job
-
Local & State
Proposed demolitions on Munjoy Hill revive concerns about development
-
Columns
Marc A. Thiessen: CNN tries to blame Trump for Obama administration’s leaks
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.