I worked with Ethan Strimling on an ordinance to allow workers to earn paid time off when they are sick. I found him hardworking and committed to everyday people.

I’ve lived in Portland for three decades, raising two sons here and enjoying the quality of life from its human scale and architecture, and the beauty of Casco Bay.

I worry about Portland’s future. I’ve seen friends displaced by rising rents or unable to afford a home. It gets harder and harder to get near the water. If only the wealthy can afford to live here, if housing is occupied only seasonally or on weekends, the soul of the city will be lost.

Spencer Thibodeau joined four other councilors to defeat the paid sick days ordinance. Thanks to Mayor Strimling’s leadership, however, a new state law allows about 85,000 low-wage workers to earn paid time off.

Strimling has earned my vote.

Eliza Townsend

Portland

