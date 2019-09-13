Irrespective of one’s opinion of the recent relocation of asylum seekers from Texas to Portland, they were invited to our city with no indication from the inviter as to how their needs would be addressed. A potential crisis was averted by the competent professionalism of our city manager, Jon Jennings, who decisively executed a plan to deal with the arrivals, including city staff, individuals and communities who came together to make the integration of our new residents a successful transition.
Jennings was recognized with an award from the Maine Town and City Managers Association for leading Portland’s response to the new arrivals. Had it not been for his quick action, opening a shelter at the Expo and bringing the necessary resources to support these families, the outcome could have been very different in addressing an unexpected situation where an estimated 50 migrants grew to 450.
The African migrant families needed real solutions for real problems, easing their fears and making them feel safe after an incredible journey to Portland. Rather than cheerleading from the sidelines, the sincere commitment of all those who stepped up to the plate set a positive tone, making these families feel welcome with a true sense of humanity and empathy.
Congratulations on a well-deserved recognition and show of true leadership under fire when getting results really does matter – where action speaks louder than words.
Cheryl Leeman
former Portland mayor
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Three run for Cebra’s Selectboard seat in Naples
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Police did their job for a troubled veteran – now we must do ours
-
Opinion
Councilors Duson and Ray: Thibodeau will bring new energy, approach to mayor’s job
-
Local & State
Proposed demolitions on Munjoy Hill revive concerns about development
-
Columns
Marc A. Thiessen: CNN tries to blame Trump for Obama administration’s leaks
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.