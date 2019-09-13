My decision to vote for Kate Snyder for mayor is based on her experience and sincere desire to make our city work for us all. The Charter Commission’s intention for a mayor was:

• Portland needs a leader who speaks for the people and can unify the disparate views of the City Council.

• Portland needs a mayor who can speak for the people, represent the city and help to focus our common desire to see Portland grow and prosper for all of her residents.

Our city needs to return to the original intent outlined for Portland’s mayor. A mayor must be void of the politics that are present today. We need someone who will listen to us all, unify around a common cause and make the pragmatic decisions that she has done her entire career. After you look at Kate’s biography, you will see what she has to offer for us all.

Bill Keefer

Portland

