AUGUSTA — A Maine survey indicates heating oil prices are dropping to the lowest level in nearly two years — good news for consumers as the heating season nears.
The Governor’s Energy Office says Friday the average statewide cash price for heating oil is now $2.61 per gallon, the lowest since December 2017. Kerosene and propane prices have also been at the lowest level since December 2017: $3.26 and $2.48 per gallon, respectively.
The office says that overall heating oil prices were 8 percent to 13 percent lower than they were in October last year.
