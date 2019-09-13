COLLEGES

Brianna Ricker scored twice and Mia Borley made three of her four saves during the fourth quarter, nudging the University of Maine to a 2-1 victory against Boston University (3-2) in a nonconference field hockey game Friday at Orono.

It was the Black Bears’ first home game since having a game stopped in the second overtime last weekend at Kent State because the field was needed for a fireworks display.

Ricker finished off a pretty feed from Hana Davis for a 1-0 Maine lead after 2:42. Ellie McIntyre tipped in a shot from Jodie Conolly to tie it in the 14th minute. Ricker made it 2-1 10 minutes later with an unassisted goal.

GYMASTICS

EX-PRESIDENT DIES: Bruno Grandi, the longtime president of the international gymnastics federation who oversaw changing the “perfect 10” scoring system, died in Italy after an unspecified illness. He was 85.

Grandi, the federation’s leader from 1997-2016, led a review of the scoring system and the maximum mark of 10 after disputes at the 2004 Athens Olympic.

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: Marc Gasol scored 33 points to lead Spain over Australia 95-88 in double overtime in the semifinals at Beijing. Ricky Rubio scored 19 points and Sergio Llull added 17.

Spain will next face Argentina, which defeated France 80-66 in the other semifinal.

NBA: Shaun Livingston, 34, is retiring with three championships after playing a key role during the Golden State Warriors’ recent title runs.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Ivan Provorov to a six-year, $40.5 million contract.

The deal with the 22-year-old restricted free agent from Russia has an average annual value of $6.75 million.

• Chicago defenseman Calvin de Haan was ruled out for the start of training camp after right shoulder surgery and is expected to miss 2 to 3 weeks.

WOMEN: The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation canceled the Four Nations tournament in November – which also included the United States, Canada and Finland –because it can’t guarantee its players’ participation due to an ongoing pay dispute.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: The world governing body IAAF has allowed Russian runner Yekaterina Ivonina to compete as a neutral athlete in time for the meet this month.

An IAAF vetting panel that examines Russian athletes’ drug-testing records said she was given an exemption from Russia’s ban on competing internationally.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Primoz Roglic was involved in a crash but recovered to finish safely in the peloton, keeping his lead entering the final competitive stage.

Remi Cavagna made a strong solo charge to win the 19th stage in Toledo, a mostly flat ride of 102.6 miles. The French rider broke away late and finished five seconds ahead of the pack for his first Grand Tour stage victory.

GOLF

PGA: Kevin Chappell shot an 11-under 59 in the second round of A Military Tribute at White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia, for the 11th sub-round 60 round in Tour history.

Chappell missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to fall a stroke short of Jim Furyk’s record.

SOLHEIM CUP: The United States limited the damage on the opening day by making 18th-hole birdies in the final two matches of the fourballs to secure half-points and trail Europe 4 1/2-3 1/2 at Gleneagles, Scotland.

Jessica and Nelly Korda played central roles in both sessions, firstly teaming up as the first siblings to play together in the competition and winning 6-and-4 in the morning foursomes.

CHAMPIONS: Scott McCarron, Retief Goosen and Tom Gillis shot 6-under 66 to share the first-round lead in the Ally Challenge at Grand Blanc, Michigan.

EUROPEAN: Scott Jamieson of Scotland shot a 7-under 65 in the second round, including seven birdies, to lead the KLM Open at Amsterdam by two strokes at the halfway stage.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Ajax agreed to a one-year contract extension with American defender Sergino Dest through the 2021-22 season.

The 18-year-old outside back played for the U.S. at the 2017 under-17 World Cup and this year’s under-20 World Cup, then made his first-team competitive debut for Ajax in the Dutch Super Cup against PSV Eindhoven on July 27. He started playing for Ajax’s youth academy in 2012.

