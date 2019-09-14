EAST LANSING, Mich. — Eno Benjamin reached the ball to the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining Saturday, and Arizona State beat No. 18 Michigan State 10-7 after the Spartans had a tying field goal negated for having too many men on the field.

Matt Coghlin’s 42-yard kick appeared to have tied it with six seconds left, but a replay showed too many men on the field for Michigan State (2-1), which rushed the field-goal team on in a disorganized fashion against the Sun Devils (3-0).

Coghlin had to try again from farther back after the penalty and hooked the kick left for his third miss of the day.

Michigan State Coach Mark Dantonio missed a chance to take over sole possession of first place on the school’s career victories list. He remains tied with Duffy Daugherty at 109.

(1) CLEMSON 41, SYRACUSE 6: Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and visiting Clemson (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) beat Syracuse (1-2, 0-1).

(2) ALABAMA 47, SOUTH CAROLINA 23: Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 444 yards and tied his best with five touchdowns to help Alabama (3-0, 1-0) open Southeastern Conference play with a win over South Carolina (1-2, 0-1) at Columbia, South Carolina.

(3) GEORGIA 55, ARKANSAS STATE 0: Jake Fromm threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns before taking the rest of the day off, the defense dominated and Georgia (3-0) romped over Arkansas State (1-2) at Athens, Georgia.

(4) LOUISIANA STATE 64, NORTHWESTERN STATE 14: Joe Burrow completed 21 of 24 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns, and LSU (3-0) pulled away from Northwestern State (0-3) in the second half at Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

(5) OKLAHOMA 48, UCLA 14: Jalen Hurts racked up 439 scrimmage yards, became the first Oklahoma quarterback to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 in the first half, and directed the fifth-ranked Sooners (3-0) to scores on their first six drives in a rout of UCLA (0-3) at Pasadena, California.

(6) OHIO STATE 51, INDIANA 10: J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards and scored twice, and Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes to lead Ohio State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) over Indiana (2-1, 0-1) at Bloomington, Indiana.

(7) NOTRE DAME 66, NEW MEXICO 14: Ian Book threw a career-high five touchdown passes and Notre Dame (2-0) came up with three first-half interceptions to roll past New Mexico (1-1) at South Bend, Indiana.

(8) AUBURN 55, KENT STATE 16: JaTarvious Whitlow rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and Bo Nix ran and passed for scores to lead Auburn (3-0) over visiting Kent State (1-2).

(9) FLORIDA 29, KENTUCKY 21: Kyle Trask relieved an injured Feleipe Franks and rallied Florida (3-0, 0-1 Southeastern) with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, including his go-ahead, 4-yard scoring run with 4:11 remaining that lifted the Gators over Kentucky (2-1, 0-1) at Lexington, Kentucky.

(11) UTAH 31, IDAHO STATE 0: Tyler Huntley threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, and Zach Moss ran for 106 yards and another score as Utah (3-0)beat Idaho State (1-1) at Salt Lake City.

(13) PENN STATE 17, PITTSBURGH 10: Pitt (1-2) opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal at the Penn State 1 trailing by a touchdown with less than four minutes to go. Alex Kessman’s 19-yard attempt clanked off the upright and the Nittany Lions (3-0) later turned away a last-ditch possession at University Park, Pennsylvania, to win their third straight in the series since it was renewed in 2016.

(16) TEXAS A&M 62, LAMAR 3: Freshman Isaiah Spiller ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Kellen Mond threw for 317 yards with a touchdown pass and a run in three quarters to lead Texas A&M (2-1) to a rout of Lamar (2-1) at College Station, Texas.

(17) CENTRAL FLORIDA 45, STANFORD 27: Freshman Dillon Gabriel threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns in his second college start, leading Central Florida (3-0) over Stanford (1-2) at Orlando, Florida.

(19) IOWA 18, IOWA STATE 17: Nate Stanley threw for 201 yards and ran for a score, and Iowa (3-0) made a big fourth-down stop late in the game to beat Iowa State (1-1) at Ames, Iowa, for its fifth straight win over the Cyclones.

TEMPLE 20, (21) MARYLAND 17: Kenny Yeboah scored the go-ahead touchdown on a one-handed catch late in the fourth quarter, and Temple (2-0) used two clutch stops at the goal line to beat Maryland (2-1) at Philadelphia.

(23) WASHINGTON 52, HAWAII 20: Jacob Eason threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Bryant on the third play of the game and added two more as Washington (2-1) rebounded from a loss with a romp over Hawaii (2-1) at Seattle.

BRIGHAM YOUNG 30, (24) SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 27: Dayan Ghanwoloku intercepted a tipped pass in overtime after Jake Oldroyd kicked a 43-yard field, and the Cougars (2-1) beat Southern California (2-1) at Provo, Utah, for its second straight overtime victory over a traditional power program after beating Tennessee last week.

(25) VIRGINIA 31, FLORIDA STATE 24: Wayne Taulapapa ran for two touchdowns, the second with 2:34 remaining, and Virginia (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) hung on, barely, to beat Florida State (1-2, 0-1) at Charlottesville, Virginia.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 47, DELAWARE 22: Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance threw three touchdown passes, and Kobe Johnson rushed for 101 yards and a score as North Dakota State (3-0), ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches’ poll, cruised past Delaware (2-1) at Newark, Delaware.

VILLANOVA 45, BUCKNELL 10: Daniel Smith threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Villanova (3-0) took an early lead and held off Bucknell (0-3) at Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

STONY BROOK 26, WAGNER 10: Isaiah White ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns, Tyquell Fields passed for 282 yards and a score, and Stony Brook (2-1) defeated visiting Wagner (0-3).

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 27, NEW HAMPSHIRE 17: Kaylan Wiggins ran for 187 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns, and Florida International (2-1) rallied to beat New Hampshire (0-2) at Miami.

