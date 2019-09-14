YARMOUTH — Ehryn Groothoff paced a balanced attack with two goals as Yarmouth rolled to a 7-2 win over Greely in a Class B South girls’ soccer match Saturday.

The Clippers (3-0-1) also got goals from Audrey Goessling, Ashlyn Feeley, Abi Hincks, Ava Feeley and Ann Wallace.

Greely (0-4) got an unassisted goal from Elle Jowett in the first half. Hannah Cornish converted penalty kick in the second half.

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, WELLS 2: Jennifer McCluskey’s unassisted goal midway through the second half propelled the Rangers (2-0) to a win over the Warriors (2-1) at Wells.

Emma Badger scored with an assist from Kenzie Webb in the 16th minute to give Wells a 1-0 halftime lead.

Traip struck for two goals early in the second half. Sophia Santamaria set up a goal by Molly Sawtelle, then put Traip ahead with an unassisted goal 1:05 later.

Ruby McMinis of Wells tied the game, assisted by Sydney Belanger.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 2: Lakyn Hink and Gabby Martin scored in the second half as Sacopee Valley (2-0-1) rallied to earn a draw against NYA (3-0-1) in Hiram.

Serena Mower opened the scoring, and then assisted on Natalie Farrell’s goal that gave NYA a 2-0 halftime lead.

BONNY EAGLE 9, MASSABESIC 1: Hailey Koons notched a hat trick as the Scots (3-0) beat the Mustangs (0-3) in Standish.

Meaghan Champagne added two goals, and Emily Jackson, Chloe Lariviere, Laura Libby and Paige Barnes also scored for Bonny Eagle.

Massabesic got a goal from Emily Baker.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, POLAND 0: Goals from Madysen West, Jordan Grant and West Duffy powered the Patriots (2-1) to a win over the Knights (0-3) in Poland.

Kadie Coutts-Farrington made 11 saves for Poland.

WAYNFLETE 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2: Devan Sherry scored three goals, and Clara Sandberg contributed a goal and two assists as the Flyers (1-1) defeated the Raiders (1-2) in Portland.

Waynflete also got a goal and an assist from Kilee Sherry. Lucy Sarno and Eliza Gervais each had an assist.

Fryeburg’s Sharlah-Mae Day and Maddie Darling scored unassisted goals.

MT. ABRAM 4, WISCASSET 0: Lily Day and Kaylee Knight scored in a six-minute span late in the first half, and Daisy Gusler and Camryn Wahl connected just 95 seconds apart early in the second half as the Roadrunners (3-0-1) defeated the Wolverines (0-4) in Salem.

Lily Souza made 11 saves for Wiscasset.

FIELD HOCKEY

WINDHAM 9, LINCOLN ACADEMY 1: Bodhi Littlefield collected two goals and three assists, and Silver and Sage Clukey combined for five goals as the Black Raiders (4-0) routed the Eagles (0-3) in Winslow.

Silver Clukey finished with a hat trick. Willa Dolley and Kayla Hanson also scored for the Black Raiders.

Izzy Peterson was responsible for Lincoln’s goal.

ST. DOMINIC 3, POLAND 2: Isabella Pelletier scored in overtime to give the Saints (2-1) a win over the Knights (2-2) in Poland.

Anna Cook got the other two goals for St. Dom’s.

Poland’s Emma Moreau and Autumn Willis scored in the second half.

CHEVERUS 7, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Taylor Tory had four goals and an assist as the Stags (2-1-1) defeated Portland/Deering (0-5) in Portland.

Lucia Pompeo chipped in with three goals and an assist. Isabella Cloutier had two assists.

Hannah Woodford needed just two saves to record the shutout.

VOLLEYBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, WELLS 0: Abi Bisceglie had six kills and two aces as the Capers (3-1) swept three games from the Warriors (1-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

Corina Page finished with 13 assists as Cape Elizabeth won 25-19, 25-13, 25-14.

Kim Yurga recorded seven digs and two kills for Wells, Grace Ramsdell added four kills, and Bella Barlow contributed four digs.

YARMOUTH 3, WASHINGTON ACADEMY 0: Avery Dube collected 15 service points and Sophie Dickson had 36 assists as the Clippers (4-1) swept the Raiders (2-1) in Yarmouth.

Maggie Murray and Evelyn Lukis combined for 35 kills – 18 by Murray.

Jinny Davis had 18 digs for Washington Academy.

