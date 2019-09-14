READING, Pa. — Cam Mann scored on a 5-yard run with 1:32 left as the University of New England football team beat Alvernia 35-28 on Saturday afternoon.

The teams combined for four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Alvernia (1-1) tied the game at 21-21 on a 24-yard pass from Darrius Sample to Neeko Scurlock less than an minute into the fourth. The Nor’easters (1-1) took the lead back on a 7-yard run by Devon Charles before the Golden Wolves tied it on a 13-yard run by Malcolm Carey with 4:25 left.

Brian Peters completed 25 of 31 passes for 340 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for UNE. He also rushed for 23 yards and two touchdowns. Charles rushed for 36 yards and Mann added 48.

Carey had 175 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Alvernia.

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 48, HUSSON 41: Stephen Gacioch threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Abbi Bamgbose in the first overtime to lift the Corsairs (2-0) past the Eagles (0-1) at Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Gacioch finished with 512 yards passing and five touchdowns.

David Morrison completed 22 of 40 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns for Husson. Aidan Hogan had six receptions for 105 yards and four touchdowns. Tyler Halls caught 13 passes for 135 yards.

PLYMOUTH STATE 48, MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 6: David Hamilton and Nick Lancia each had a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Panthers (2-0) rolled up 288 rushing yards and beat the Mariners (0-2) at Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Andrew Haining was 11 of 16 with 132 yards passing for Maine Maritime, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Casale for a late fourth-quarter touchdown.

AMHERST 27, BATES 13: James O’Regan caught two long touchdown passes from Ollie Ebert in the second half as the Mammoths beat the Bobcats in their opener in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Bates took a 13-6 lead in the first half on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brendan Costa to Liam Spillane and an 8-yard run by Costa.

Amherst answered with a 45-yard TD reception by O’Regan in the third quarter and a 42-yard TD reception by O’Regan in the fourth.

HAMILTON 37, BOWDOIN 24: The Continentals scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as they beat the Polar Bears in an opener in Brunswick.

Austin McCrum completed 24 of 43 passes for 229 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Bowdoin. He also rushed for a touchdown.

David Kagan rushed 20 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns for Hamilton, including two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

WESLEYAN 30, COLBY 10: Ashton Scott threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first half, as the Cardinals won their opener against the Mules in Middletown, Connecticut.

Delando Clark caught a 50-yard TD pass in the first quarter and a 14-yard TD pass in the second for Wesleyan.

Matt Hersch was 22 of 40 passing for 244 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Colby. Chris George rushed 18 times for 104 yards.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, REGIS 1: Emma Rutledge had two goals and two assists as the Monks (5-1) scored four times in the second half to beat the Pride (1-3) in Standish.

Libby Pomerleau had a goal and an assist, while Megan Quirion had the other goal for St. Joseph’s.

Amelia Thomas scored for Regis with an assist from Mary Costantino.

COLBY 3, TRINITY 1: Lauren Walter scored in the third quarter to tie the game and Emily Hogan scored the winner in the fourth quarter as the Mules (3-0) beat the Bantams (1-1) in Waterville.

Kaitlyn Smith added an insurance goal for Colby. Emily Buckman made five saves.

Nicole Quinlan scored for Trinity.

MIDDLEBURY 1, BOWDOIN 0: Katie George was the only player to score in the Panthers’ (4-0) win over the Polar Bears (3-1) in Brunswick.

Maddie Ferrucci made six saves for Bowdoin, while Grace Harlan had two saves to earn the shutout.

BATES 4, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1: Four players scored as the Bobcats (2-1, 2-1 NESCAC) pulled away with three straight goals in the second half to beat the Camels (1-3, 0-2) in New London, Connecticut.

Kami Lambert, Emily Gianunzio, Paige Cote and Elsbeth Caulo all scored for Bates. Victoria McGee had an assist and Grace Biddle stopped two shots.

Meghan Gazard scored for Connecticut College.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 2, TRINITY 0: Olivia Greif scored twice as the Mules (2-1-1, 1-1-1 NESCAC) beat the Bantams (1-3, 0-1) in Waterville.

Taylor O’Connor stopped three shots for Trinity, while Dani Lonati and Shannon Gray combined for 13 saves for Colby.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1, BATES 0: Mya Johnson scored from Zoe Stublarec in the first half as the Camels (4-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-2, 0-2) in New London, Connecticut.

Katherine Nuckols had five saves for Bates.

MIDDLEBURY 2, BOWDOIN 1: Ellie Greenberg scored with 1:35 left as the Panthers (2-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (0-2-1, 0-2-1) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin took the lead early in the first half on a goal by Sophia Lemmer. Leah Salzman scored for Middlebury later in the half to tie it.

Penny Rocchio had four saves for Bowdoin.

SALVE REGINA 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Meagan McLaughlin and Amanda Bentz scored second-half goals as the Ospreys (3-2) beat the Huskies (3-2) in Newport, Connecticut.

Adela Kalilwa scored in the first half for Southern Maine.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, ANNA MARIA 1: Kayla Gooch, Madeline Wood and goalkeeper Adia Grogon scored as the Monks (2-1-1) beat the Amcats (3-1) in Paxton, Massachusetts.

DeAnna Baker scored for Anna Maria.

Grogan also had seven saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 0, MIDDLEBURY 0: Chris Kingston stopped two shots for the Polar Bears and Ryan Grady had six saves as the teams played to a draw in Brunswick.

COLBY 4, TRINITY 1: Ethan Fabricant’s two goals led the Mules (3-1, 1-0 NESCAC) to a victory over the Bantams (1-3, 0-1) in Waterville.

Asa Berolzheimer and Ryan Seaman added goals for Colby.

Alex Guglielmo scored for Trinity.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1, BATES 0: Steve Yeonas scored from Freddy Stokes as the Camels (4-0) beat the Bobcats (3-1) in New London, Connecticut.

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, NORWICH 1: Kuma Onyejose scored in the second half and the Monks (3-0-2) played to a tie with the Cadets (3-1-1) in Standish.

Andrew Kalombo scored in the first half for Norwich.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Callum Heaslewood converted on a cross from Lee Esposito and the Nor’easters downed the Huskies in Gorham.

Cameron Atherton made four saves for the Huskies (0-5-2), while Camden Spears had one save for UNE (2-2-1).

