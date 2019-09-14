BASKETBALL

Donovan Mitchell scored 16 points and handed out 10 assists, Joe Harris scored 14 and the U.S. defeated Poland 87-74 at Dongguan, China, for seventh place at the World Cup.

Khris Middleton had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Americans, who will head home with a 6-2 record, yet their worst placing in a World Cup, world championship as it used to be known, or Olympics.

Kemba Walker (neck) didn’t play, joining Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum (left ankle) and Marcus Smart (left hand) on the injured list.

NBA: Teams could be fined up to $10 million for tampering and $6 million for entering into unauthorized agreements with players, a person with knowledge of the league plans said.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Newly promoted Norwich defeated visiting Manchester City, the defending champion, 3-2 to earn one of the biggest upset victories of recent years.

Manchester City is five points behind Liverpool after five games.

• Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool (5-0) came back from a goal down to beat visiting Newcastle, 3-1.

• Tammy Abraham scored three goals as visiting Chelsea beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, 5-2.

HOCKEY

NHL: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was suspended without pay for three regular-season games by the league for inappropriate conduct. The decision came less than a month after he was banned from playing for Russia for four years because of a positive test for cocaine.

The NHL said Kuznetsov wouldn’t appeal.

• The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jared Spurgeon to a $53.025 million, seven-year extension that will begin next season and go through the 2026-27 season.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Primoz Roglic is poised to win his first Grand Tour after protecting his comfortable lead on a rainy and mountainous next-to-last stage.

GOLF

SOLHEIM CUP: Europe and the United States are tied at 8-8 heading to the final-day singles at Gleneagles, Scotland.

After the morning foursomes were shared 2-2 on the second day, the U.S. won the tense afternoon fourballs 21/2-11/2 with three of the matches reaching the 18th hole and the last match finishing on No. 17.

PGA: Joaquin Niemann shot a 2-under 68 to take a two-stroke in the A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia.

CHAMPIONS: Jerry Kelly birdied the first five holes on the back nine and finished with a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Ally Challenge at Grand Blanc, Michigan.

EUROPEAN: Sergio Garcia and Callum Shinkwin shot 6-under 66s and shared the lead at 15 under after the third round of the KLM Open at Amsterdam.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Clint Bowyer won just the third pole of his Cup career in time to open NASCAR’s playoffs.

Bowyer earned the top starting spot in Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opening event in NASCAR’s 10 race push to decide the Cup Series championship. Bowyer had to claw his way into the 16-driver field, then admittedly surprised even himself with his fast qualifying run.

– From news service reports

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »