FREEPORT – The shingle-and-stone exterior establishes the timeless Maine cottage character of this oceanfront custom home. Look closer and you will recognize a significant design motif: gentle curves, as seen in rooflines, window bays, columns, the sweep of the broad water-view deck, even the crescent atop the patio’s built-in wood-fired pizza oven.

These graceful touches by architect Stephen Blatt allude to elements of the coastal setting – the waves, the coves, the undulant shorelines of Casco Bay islands within view near and far, out to Harpswell and the open Atlantic.

The private, grassy 0.79-acre lot has 172 feet of saltwater frontage, a stretch of it beach-sandy for swimming. There’s a tiny, rocky “island” you can walk out to at low tide. Putting in a dock is an option; but then, the Harraseeket Yacht Club is a quick dory-row around the corner, here almost at the tip of placid Moore Point, past the farm and the state park at Wolfe’s Neck Woods.

The scene is idyllic, yet only a half-hour from Portland, and twice as handy to I-295.

“You are very unlikely to find a home as special as this, in a comparably convenient location, and in a setting as tranquil,” observed listing broker Julian Thomka-Gazdik.

“There truly isn’t another property like it,” said Vanessa Helmick, owner/designer at Fiore Interiors in Portland. Helmick provided consulting services to help prepare the house for the market. “I had to circle the exterior before going inside because it was such a beautiful surprise. The architecture is like nothing I have seen in 12 years of interior design. It honors the unique beauty of being on the coast in Freeport”.

Ocean views are everywhere, throughout the 4,182-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-full-baths-plus-two ½-baths interior. Huge four-pane windows usher in generous light, and on a summer day, the soft breezes suggest that you can actually feel the flow of the open floor plan.

The gourmet’s kitchen features stainless appliances, soapstone counters and cherry cabinetry. The stone of the several fireplaces (stacked stone in the living room, floor-to-ceiling in the delightful inglenook) was quarried locally. Rich woods impart warmth in a home that has radiant heat throughout.

Please note that the property realizes significant income as a luxury rental. Several private weddings have been held here.

The home is built to LEED Gold standard. The two-vehicle coach house serves both beauty and utility: Upstairs, there’s a one-bedroom-plus-loft guest suite, its wonderfully aromatic woodwork complementing the salt sea air.

The home at 6 Bay View Drive, Freeport, is listed for sale at $2,795,000 by Julian Thomka-Gazdik of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group (Gorham office). Please contact Julian at 207-710-7174 or at [email protected] Visit: 207house.com.

