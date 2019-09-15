PORTLAND — The Poor People’s Campaign will hold a march at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at Lincoln Park, 139 Federal St. The Portland event is part of a nine-month, 22-state “We Must Do More Tour.” The march will end at the First Parish Church, 425 Congress St.
The tour is focused on mobilizing, organizing, registering and educating people in advance of the planned Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington scheduled for June 20, 2020. At the local event, attendees will hear directly from those most impacted by systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the corrupt moral narrative of religious nationalism.
Rev. Dr. William Barber II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chairs of the national Poor People’s Campaign, will also be on hand. See poorpeoplescampaign.org. for more information.
