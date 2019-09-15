GOLF

Suzann Pettersen rolled in a left-to-right birdie from 6 feet on the 18th hole Sunday as Europe regained the biggest team prize in women’s golf with a 14 -13 1/2 win over the United States at Gleneagles, Scotland.

Pettersen, a 38-year-old Norwegian, was selected for the team despite having played just two tournaments – missing the cut in both – since November 2017, having had time off because of injury after having a baby boy, Herman.

After being mobbed by her teammates on the 18th green, an emotional Pettersen held Herman in her arms and kissed him. “In your wildest dreams, especially where I’ve come from, I never thought I was going to do this again,” she said.

PGA: Joaquin Niemann became the first player from Chile to win on the Tour, shooting a 6-under 64 for a six-stroke victory in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier at White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia.

CHAMPIONS: Jerry Kelly played bogey-free at Grand Blanc, Michigan, and closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Ally Challenge, his second win this year on the Tour.

EUROPEAN: Sergio Garcia won the 100th edition of the KLM Open by one shot at Amsterdam, holding his nerve for a par on the final hole to finish at 18 under and leave Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark in second place.

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: Spain captured its second World Cup championship, defeating Argentina 95-75 at Beijing.

Ricky Rubio scored 20 points and Sergio Llull added 15 for Spain (8-0), the ninth team to make it through a World Cup or world championship unbeaten. Marc Gasol scored 14 for the Spanish, who never trailed and added this title to the one it claimed in 2006.

• France defeated Australia 67-59 at Beijing to take the third-place game. It was France’s second straight bronze medal in the event and matched its best finish.

WNBA: Chelsea Gray had 21 points and eight assists, Candace Parker added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat Seattle 92-69 at home to eliminate the defending champion Storm from the playoffs.

• Dearica Hamby hit a shot from a few steps inside halfcourt with five seconds left to lift Las Vegas to a 93-92 win over the visiting Chicago Sky in the second round of the playoffs.

TENNIS

ZHENGZHOU OPEN: Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova overcame rain delays and an early deficit to beat Petra Martic 6-3, 6-2 in the final in China.

Rain halted play in the first set after the seventh-seeded Martic went 2-0 ahead.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Former ski jumper Primoz Roglic of Slovenia comfortably won his first Grand Tour title.

Roglic finished the three-week race 2 1/2 minutes ahead of the world champion, Alejandro Valverde, in the 21st stage.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: California and Arizona State moved into the AP Top 25 poll to give the Pac-12 six ranked teams, the most for the conference in almost four years.

Clemson remains No. 1 with 57 of the 62 first-place votes as the top nine held their spots. Alabama was No. 2, receiving five first-place votes, followed by Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida.

