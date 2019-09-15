LEWISTON — Kate Beaudoin scored an unassisted goal in the 31st minute Sunday to lift the University of New England to a 1-0 victory against Bates in a nonconference women’s soccer game.

Jenna Pannone had eight saves in the shutout for UNE (3-0-2). Katherine Nuckols stopped three shots for the Bobcats (1-3).

SIENA 1, MAINE 0: Amber Alfonzo headed home a Brianna Montinard free kick in the 22nd minute as the Saints (2-5-1) shut out the Black Bears (4-2) at Loudonville, New York.

Taylor Dorado needed three saves to post the shutout. Annalena Kriebisch had three saves for the Black Bears.

CENTRAL MAINE CC 2, VERMONT TECH 1: Cassi Smeltzer had a goal and an assist as the Mustangs (2-1) defeated the Knights (1-5) at Randolph, Vermont.

Tabie Tlumac scored in the 36th minute from Smeltzer. Marina Sprague tied the game just before halftime when she converted from Brooke Bove.

Smeltzer broke the tie in the 77th minute from Leya Harvey.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLUMBIA 3, MAINE 2: Kelsey Farkas scored two goals as the Lions (3-1) held off the Black Bears (1-4) at Orono.

The Lions scored just over a minute into the game when Helen Sayegh converted a pass from Maaike Blindenbach. Farkas then added two goals in 11 minutes, one on a penalty stroke and another from Kelly McCarthy.

Brianna Ricker had a goal and an assist for Maine, setting up Chloe Walton in the 27th minute.

THOMAS 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Desiree Wante scored an unassisted goal in the 24th minute to lead the Terriers (2-2) over the Huskies (2-4) at Gorham.

MacKenzie Oberholzer recorded four saves in the shutout. Lindsay Psych also had four saves for the Huskies.

TRINITY 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2: Kendall Brown scored in overtime as the Bantams (2-1) overcame the Nor’easters (1-5) at Biddeford.

Caroline Curtin added two goals for the Bantams, including tying the game with less than six minutes left in regulation. She also assisted on Brown’s winner.

Jillian Lachapelle and Reanna Boulay scored for UNE from Nicole Grady and Julia Steeves.

BATES 4, ENDICOTT 2: Riley Burns scored two goals as the Bobcats (3-1) defeated the Gulls (3-2) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Burns scored in the first two minutes, converting a pass from Alexa Jurgeleit. Grace Fitzgerald and Elsbeth Caulo also scored for the Bobcats, both unassisted.

Addi Williams and Kristen McCarthy answered for Endicott.

