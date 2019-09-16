PORTLAND — Ecomaine is seeking applications for its School Recycling Grants program. The grants are designed to raise recycling awareness and help schools implement more efficient recycling programs or add composting to their waste options.

The application deadline is Oct. 25 and any school from ecomaine’s 70-plus member communities is welcome to apply. Schools can receive up to $5,000 for projects. See www.ecomaine.org/grants for more information.

Grantees are chosen based on the proposed project and the school’s commitment to seeing it through; whether the project can be easily replicated and shared; the likelihood of success; overall sustainability and how compelling the project is in terms of the hoped-for outcome.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: