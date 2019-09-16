Arrests

9/10 at 10:27 p.m. Joseph J. Kimball, 20, of Cleaves Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Durham Road by Officer Emily Lopez on an outstanding warrant.

9/15 at 1:07 p.m. Craig J. Aderman, 66, of Bittersweet Lane, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/10 at 11:59 p.m. Joshua Rama Simpson, 22, of Howe Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Wardtown Road by Sgt. Matthew Moorehouse on charges of operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

9/13 at 12:36 p.m. Trynity E. Britton, 19, of Back Ridge Road, Littleton, was issued a summons on Durham Road by Officer Emily Lopez on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

9/14 at 8:20 a.m. Michael D. Braun, 44, of Rejane Avenue, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Mallett Drive by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

9/14 at 12:24 p.m. Willis N. Doughty Jr., 62, of Hallowell Road, Pownal, was issued a summons on Hunter Road by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of failing to make an oral or written accident report.

Fire calls

9/11 at 5:21 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

9/11 at 9:45 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

9/12 at 3:03 p.m. Accident on Winners Circle.

9/12 at 4:39 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

9/13 at 9:35 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Lambert Road.

9/13 at 4:24 p.m. Accident on Old South Freeport Road.

9/14 at 12:24 p.m. Accident on Hunter Road.

9/14 at 3:00 p.m. Accident on Hunter Road.

9/15 at 12:16 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mallett Drive.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Sept. 10-16.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: