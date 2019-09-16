SACO — The Frank Galos Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership has changed hands after nearly 60 years of being owned by one family.

Mark Galos announced the sale of the dealership last week to Dave Rosenberg and Mike Gibel.

“I have complete confidence that they will continue with our traditions of serving our friends with delivering great service while extending the utmost respect to all of you,” Galos said.

Frank Galos Chevrolet and Cadillac, located at 884 Portland Road, was opened in 1960 by Galos’ father, Frank Galos. Mark Galos took over when his father died in 2014. The dealership has sold more than 100,000 cars over the years, Mark Galos said.

Dave Rosenberg is son of Ira Rosenberg, a legendary New England auto dealer who died on March 28. Dave Rosenberg began running Prime Motors with his father in 2006, and took over in 2017 when his father retired. The car empire now has about 30 dealerships throughout New England.

The Galos dealership has been named Ira Jack Chevrolet Cadillac and will be separate from the Prime Motor Group, said Brian Rosenberg, Dave’s brother and director of marketing for Prime Motor Group.

Mark Gibel, a former employee of Prime Motor, will serve as general manager of Ira Jack Chevrolet Cadillac, Brian Rosenberg said.

He said his father had his eye on the dealership for many years, and liked the Route 1 location on what’s known locally as the “auto mile.”

When the dealership became available, his brother took advantage of the opportunity, said Brian Rosenberg, noting that their father sold Chevrolets and Cadillacs when he first began selling cars.

People can expect “a big smile, a warm greeting and great customer service” when they enter Ira Jack Chevrolet Cadillac, just as they would as if they were at one of his father’s dealerships, Rosenberg said.

“We hope to invoke a little of the Ira experience,” he said. “This is the best tribute we could give him.”

Brian Rosenberg said all Galos employees were given the opportunity to stay on with Ira Jack. Mark Galos said on social media post that he will remain as a part-time consultant for five years.

“I think that the two automotive icons Frank Galos, and Ira Jack Rosenberg, are looking down from heaven and are both extremely proud and pleased with this transition,” Galos said.

Liz Gotthelf — 207-780-9015

[email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »