CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices have dropped a little more in northern New England, but analysts say that may change following an attack on major oil sites in Saudi Arabia.
The latest GasBuddy price reports show New Hampshire’s prices fell 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average to $2.47. Maine prices went down 1.1 cents per gallon, to $2.52. Vermont’s price of $2.62 a gallon was unchanged from last week.
The national average is $2.55 per gallon. That’s down 6.5 cents from a month ago, and 28.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy said while there’s some good news that drivers shouldn’t expect a sudden and major uptick in gas prices, there may be a minor impact starting next week after the attack.
