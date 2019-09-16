I have read the editorial published Aug. 1 in the Portland Press Herald (“Our View: Bus improvements are a less costly way to grow transit“) and am, quite frankly, surprised at the lack of focus and attention paid to the large (and growing) problem of traffic in downtown Portland.
The number of cars and trucks filing into Portland each day in unprecedented numbers is not only going to grow by the month, but also will bring to light heightened issues of parking inadequacies.
I am excited about the growth that Portland is experiencing, but we need to look at long-term solutions to the challenges created by this growth.
The rail line study between Portland and Westbrook, which Patricia Quinn of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority cited as a “conversation starter,” may very well be the best first solution to dealing with a crisis that’s not going away.
Edward McKersie
Portland
