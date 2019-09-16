The predominant narrative in this year’s mayoral election is that Mayor Ethan Strimling creates “divisiveness” in City Hall.
It’s true that Strimling often disagrees with the city manager and certain councilors, but he’s on the side of working people in these debates. Time and again, our mayor has gone to bat for issues like paid sick leave, fair contracting, rent and property relief for seniors and our schools.
Many of these fights he has won, but over and over he is hamstrung by those councilors who act in the interest of developers, corporations and the wealthy.
To lose his voice would be a devastating blow to the working class of Portland and would open the door to unchecked gentrification. Let’s not strive for a false unity that represents only the 1 percent. Let’s re-elect a mayor who fights for us – as divisive as this may be.
Krys Bigosinski
Portland
