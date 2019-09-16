So, President Donald Trump broke the law again. He misrepresented the National Weather Service’s hurricane forecast by drawing his own illegal version of Dorian’s devastating storm path, on a map, using a Sharpie. For some bizarre reason, he just had to emphasis the illogical thinking used to announce his wrong weather prediction. (By the way, Donald Trump claims to be the “chosen one,” but he was never “chosen” to predict the weather and meteorology.)

Obviously, Trump is expanding his delusional thinking syndrome. Still, he continues to break laws. His behavior is worse than writing deranged plots for a political horror story. He continues to violate the U.S. Constitution’s Emolument clause by using taxpayer money to pay for events scheduled at his failing international, and national golf resorts and hotels. Moreover, he broke campaign finance laws when he paid hush money to Stormy Daniels by using political donations.

Anyone reading this letter would be prosecuted for breaking even one of the laws that were flagrantly violated by Trump. There is a preponderance of evidence to support an impeachment trial. Reps. Pingree and Golden, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, you must respond by calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment.