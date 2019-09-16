Yarmouth employees do not serve on the Town Council, but those who don’t pay real estate taxes should not be allowed to vote on bond issues. They receive a free education for their children and all sorts of benefits, but don’t contribute to the system.

Think about it: these people should pay a school tax to make the system fair. There are about two renters for every real estate taxpayer in Yarmouth.

Non-real estate taxpayers have a conflict of interest since they receive benefits without paying anything but new clothes for their kids at school time. Even the bus ride is free …

John D. Maxim

Yarmouth

