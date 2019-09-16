Josh Ritter

8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

“Fever Breaks” is the 10th and latest studio album by singer-songwriter Josh Ritter. So he and his band will have plenty of songs to choose from when they play the State on Friday, but the set is likely to include “Getting Ready to Get Down” and “Kathleen.” What’s more, the opening act is singer-songwriter and fiddler Amanda Shires. Shires is a member of the brand new, red-hot, all-female country super group the Highwomen.

The Feelies

8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

Rock band trhe Feelies have always been more of an underground sensation than a mainstream one. The Jersey band’s debut album dates back to 1980. After a four-album run of releases, the Feelies disbanded but then reunited in 2008, and released “Here Before” in 2011 and “In Between” in 2017.

Flor de Toloache

7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Strand Theatre, 504 Main St., Rockland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Here’s a chance to catch a Latin Grammy-winning, all-female alt-mariachi ensemble live. Spice up your Sunday night in Rockland with Flor de Toloache, which performs with traditional mariachi instruments, including violin and vihuela (an early Spanish stringed instrument), to create a unique, spellbinding sound. The latest album is called “Indestructible,” home to scintillating songs like “Besos de Mezcal” and “No Sigas (Don’t Speak),” a Spanish cover of the No Doubt hit.

