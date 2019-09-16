CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo will wear a walking boot for the next 5 to 7 days after an MRI showed Monday he had a moderate lateral right ankle sprain.

Rizzo had to be helped off the field after being hurt while attempting to field a bunt Sunday in the third inning of a 16-6 victory against Pittsburgh.

Rizzo, a former Portland Sea Dog, will be re-evaluated after getting out of the walking boot. The Cubs said they’ll know more about when he might return at that point.

The loss of Rizzo is another big blow for Chicago, which already was playing without shortstop Javier Baez, who broke his left thumb. Closer Craig Kimbrel has been sidelined by right elbow inflammation but is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday and could return this weekend.

BREWERS: Outfielder Christian Yelich said he had a “pity party” for himself after fracturing his right kneecap.

“It’s the first time I’ve broken anything in my life or had a real injury,” Yelich said. “It seems to be one of those things that’s not fair at the moment. Trust me, I had my pity party that night at the stadium and I felt terrible. … Trust me, I wish I could have an impact on this race or if we make the playoffs, participate in that. But it’s not going to happen. So there’s no point in dwelling on it or letting it get you down.”

NATIONALS: Manager Dave Martinez had a heart procedure and didn’t travel with the team for its series opener against St. Louis.

General Manager Mike Rizzo said Martinez had a minor cardiac catheterization in Washington.

REDS: Josh VanMeter left the game against the Chicago Cubs because of a family medical issue.

VanMeter, a 24-year-old rookie, was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fourth inning. He had lined to center in the second in his only at-bat.

VanMeter is batting .242 with eight homers and 23 RBI in 87 games this year. He started at first base after Joey Votto was scratched with an illness.

MONDAY’S GAMES

TIGERS 5, ORIOLES 2: Jordy Mercer hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Detroit won at home to split a four-game series between the teams with the worst records in the major leagues.

Detroit needs to win one of its final six games at home to avoid breaking the major league record of 59 home losses, set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns.

BREWERS 5, PADRES 1: Corey Spangenberg drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking, two-run triple in the fourth inning, and Milwaukee won at home to keep up a playoff push with its 10th win in 11 games.

San Diego got just two hits and dropped to 68-82, tying the franchise record with its ninth consecutive losing season.

The Padres also finished under .500 from 1969-77, the first nine years of the expansion franchise’s existence.

TWINS 5, WHITE SOX 3: Jose Berrios pitched into the eighth inning to win his second straight start, Mitch Garver hit a go-ahead double and Minnesota rallied at Minneapolis.

Seeking its first AL Central title since 2010, the Twins opened a five-game lead over second-place Cleveland. At 92-58 with 12 games left, Minnesota is assured of its best record since finishing 94-68 in 2010.

