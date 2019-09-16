FALMOUTH — Olivia Lambert scored into the left corner of the cage with 3:15 remaining Monday night to lift Thornton Academy to a 1-0 victory against Falmouth in an SMAA field hockey game.

Sarah Greenlaw turned back four shots for Falmouth (1-4). Madison Vachon had a pair of saves to record the shutout for the Trojans (2-2).

BIDDEFORD 7, BONNY EAGLE 0: Abby Allen scored four goals and assisted on a fifth, leading the Tigers (4-0) past Bonny Eagle (1-3) at Biddeford.

Jayme Walton added two goals and an assist, with Cece Keller also scoring. Jill McSorley, Megan Mourmouras and Kiki Jackson had assists.

Abby Nadeau made four saves for Biddeford. Lily O’Connor stopped 17 shots for the Scots.

WINTHROP 2, BOOTHBAY REGION 0: Hanna Duley and Maddie Perkins scored to lead Winthrop/Monmouth Academy (6-0) over the Seahawks (2-3) at Winthrop.

Madison Weymouth had one save to earn the shutout. Jaelyn Crocker had 11 saves for Boothbay.

MASSABESIC 5, NOBLE 0: Sydney DeSimone scored in each half to lead the Mustangs (5-0) over Noble (1-3) at Waterboro.

Micaela Jacobs and DeSimone scored in the first half, and Emma Snyder, Emily Jacobs and DeSimone added goals in the second. Emma Snyder, Anna Snyder, Izzy Hurlburt, Micaela Jacobs and Emily Jacobs had assists.

Kaylee Mayotte of Noble stopped 21 of the 26 shots she faced. Julia Gregoire turned away both shots she faced for Massabesic.

WESTBROOK 5, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: Morgan LeBeau scored three goals to lead Westbrook (2-3) past the Bulldogs (0-6) at Portland.

LeBeau and Kaitlyn Talbot scored to give the Blue Blazes a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. After Molly Johnson converted Rebekah Dunn’s assist to cut the deficit to 2-1 entering halftime, the Blazes pulled away on LeBeau’s two second-half goals plus another by Lily Ranco.

Mary Keef had all three Westbrook assists.

Aria Brunner had one save for the Blazes. Jada McIlwain stopped 10 shots for Portland.

SCARBOROUGH 2, SANFORD 1: The Red Storm (3-1) opened a 2-0 halftime advantage and defeated the Spartans (1-3) at Sanford.

Carrie Simpson provided the first goal, unassisted, with 12:49 left in the half. Anna Havanagh added a goal on a penalty corner as time expired to end the half.

Sanford scored in the final minute.

DIRIGO 2, HALL-DALE 1: Taylor Bryant scored with under four minutes remaining as the Cougars (4-1) defeated Hall-Dale (0-5) at Dixfield.

Bryant also assisted on Jayce Brophy’s goal in the first half that opened the scoring.

Averi Baker scored in the first half for Hall-Dale.

Allie Dyke saved seven shots for Dirigo. Kelsey Cormier stopped 18 shots for Hall-Dale.

GORHAM 5, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Molly Murray had a pair of first-half goals and the Rams (3-1) pulled away from the Red Riots (1-4) at South Portland.

Faith Dillon had a goal and two assists for Gorham, and Molly Rathburn and Sidney Connolly also scored.

Lydia Grant scored a first-half goal for South Portland.

Maeve Donnelly made seven saves for the Rams. Maddy Drolet stopped 18 shots for the Red Riots.

BOYS’ SOCCER

BUCKFIELD 4, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Victor Verrill scored three goals as Buckfield (1-2) shut out Mountain Valley (0-4) at Rumford.

Richard Kraske added a goal and an assist for the Bucks.

Tyler Gammon saved three shots for Buckfield. Caleb Frisbie had seven saves for the Falcons.

WINTHROP 5, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 3: Rowan Goebel-Bain had two goals and an assist to lead the Ramblers (2-2) over Spruce Mountain (1-4) at Winthrop.

Owen Foster and Iker Penniman each had a goal and an assist, Andreas Kjeagaard also scored and Jake Smith made seven saves for Winthrop.

Matthew St. Pierre, Nate Holland and Jack Gilbert scored for Spruce Mountain.

