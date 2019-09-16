PORTLAND — The Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization will host Munjoy Hill Homecoming, a family-friendly celebration, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Fort Sumner Park on North Street.

The event, open to the public, will feature live music; crafts for children; walking tours; field games; an architectural scavenger hunt; Munjoy Hill trivia; a booth for recording Munjoy Hill impressions and recordings; a talk with Howard Reiche Jr., author of “Closeness: Memories of Mrs. Munjoy’s Hill,” as well as food and beverages.

The celebration marks the 40th anniversary of the Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization.

“Many Portlanders have physical and emotional ties to Munjoy Hill,” said MHNO President Wayne Valzania. “We hope the celebration attracts both hill residents, past and present, and Portland-area people looking for family-friendly fun in a gracious city park.”

The rain date for the event is Sunday, Sept. 29.

