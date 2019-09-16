PORTLAND — NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join with friend, doctor and University of Southern Maine 1991 graduate Michael “Micky” Collins on Thursday Sept. 26 at USM’s Hannaford Hall for “Racing, Concussions and the Road to Recovery.”

The talk, which begins at 6 p.m., will focus on Earnhardt ’s return to health following brain trauma sustained on the racetrack. Collins, an internationally renowned concussion expert, worked with Earnhardt on his recovery.

“Dr. Collins is an esteemed alum of the university, so of course we want to bring him in and connect his nationally renowned work with the community through one of his VIP patients,” said university spokesman Corey Haskell.

A book signing of Earnhardt’s memoir “Racing to the Finish, My Story” will follow the talk.

The event is open to the public, but registration is required. To register, a donation to the USM Promise Scholarship is required. To donate visit: usm.maine.edu/collins.

