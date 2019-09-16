A New Hampshire man was arrested Sunday evening in Fryeburg and charged with threatening to kill another man.

Officers arrested 54-year-old Sidrick Thurlow of Tamworth, New Hampshire, at a home on Portland Street around 7 p.m. Sunday, Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin said in a news release.

Officers were asked to respond to reports of a domestic disturbance at the home, Potvin said. Within two minutes of arriving, officers took Thurlow, who was armed, into custody.

Police allege that Thurlow came to the residence, which is owned by a 50-year-old woman, with a loaded handgun. Thurlow then threatened to kill a 56-year-old man from Brownfield.

Thurlow was taken to the Oxford County Jail where he was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, threatening display of a dangerous weapon, and terrorizing. He is being held on $15,000 cash bail.

“Whenever weapons are involved in an emotionally charged event such as domestic violence situations, it poses a risk to all those involved. I give credit to my officers for defusing this situation and taking the suspect into custody without incident,” Potvin said.

